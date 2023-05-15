R29 Readers Can Get These Twirl-Worthy Linen Dresses For 15% Off

"I ordered the Cut-Out Linen Dress in white because I loved the back. I thought it gave a pretty simple white sheath and interesting detail that I hadn’t seen in that style before, and I didn’t have anything in my closet that looked like it. The linen is structured but still looks airy and flowy, and the length is modest enough to wear to your family BBQ, but it’ll still keep you cool outside. In fact, my main gripe about the dress is that it’s so airy that it’s pretty see-through in white, and you will definitely need a slip to wear outside. With a slip, though, it’ll be perfect for wearing wherever my warm summer days take me, especially with this season’s trendy platform sandals." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Producer/Writer