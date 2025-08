I Tried The Viral Maeve Styles Everyone’s Obsessed With

Ever notice that many of Anthropologie’s best-selling and reader-favorite products come from one brand in particular? A brand that we highlighted years ago for its iconic Colette styles ? That would be one of the retailer's in-house labels: Maeve — and now it’s really time for it to shine. As of yesterday, Maeve is now a standalone brand, with a dedicated space on Anthropologie’s site and plans for in-person retail stores.Much like Anthropologie’s other labels, like Pilcro and Celandine , Maeve has a signature style. Its ethos? More is more! The brand doesn’t shy away from statement-making pieces and is particularly known for its vibrantly colored Colette pants and boldly printed shirtdresses. It also offers extended sizing, including petite, tall, plus, and adaptive features. So, in celebration of Maeve’s milestone (and new fall-ready collection ), we took a stroll down memory lane of all the brand’s bestsellers (tops and shoes, included!).Ahead, I try many of Maeve’s top-rated styles — some ranked as high as 4.7 stars or with 3,679 reviews — to see what all the hype is about and which ones deserve a spot in your shopping cart.