ADVERTISEMENT
Dressing with the effortlessness of your favorite celebrities can seem like an impossible task when you don’t have 24/7 access to (or financial means for) a pro stylist. Madewell has the next best thing with its new fall fashion-ready collaboration with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson.
Launching on August 11, the limited-edition collection was co-designed by the buzzy stylist who counts celebs like Camila Mendes, Sadie Sink, Kelsea Ballerini, and Sydney Sweeney as clients. The 12-piece range is made up of denim items — ranging from micro-mini skirts to bralettes and overalls — that have been designed to go together and fit seamlessly into the rest of your existing wardrobe.
What’s more, each piece in the Madewell x Molly Dickson line is inspired by a person Dickson knows IRL. The oversized denim crop shirt and low-rise baggy wide-leg jeans, for example, were borne from a rolled-at-the-waist jeans look she did with Sweeney, and the cargo jeans are a nod to Sink’s penchant for the utilitarian trend; Mendes was even photographed for the campaign alongside Dickson.
“Molly and I both share a deep love for denim, so much so that we often show up to fittings wearing the same outfit,” Mendes said in a press release. “I couldn’t be more excited for her to launch this collection. She really knocked it out of the park and I’m beyond proud of her.”
This marks Dickson’s first-ever fashion collab. Meanwhile, Madewell frequently teams up with other designers and labels for collections. Recently, it has debuted lines with endless-summer-vacation-vibes brand Warm, as well as sustainable brand Rentrayage for an eco-conscious collection made with deadstock fabrics.
The Madewell x Molly Dickson collaboration is available to shop online and in select stores, with prices ranging from $82 to $178. Ahead, discover some of our favorite pieces.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.