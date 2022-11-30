8 Sustainable Gifts Sitting In Made Trade’s Eco-Chic Holiday Shop

Whether it’s sending cash-stuffed holiday cards to difficult giftees or shipping custom-engraved necklaces to loved ones, effort is a major component of gift-giving. However, the onus shouldn’t just lie on a person’s hard work but also on a retailer, brand, and manufacturer's ethical practices. And after one peek through Made Trade’s eco-friendly holiday shop, we can tell the online hub believes in thoughtful presents.
Although Made Trade provides sustainable, cross-category products year-round, one click on the retailer’s holiday tab, and you’ll find a flurry of ethically sourced, gift-worthy goods: alpaca wool mittens, eucalyptus sheet sets, nifty fanny packs, and hemp yoga mats, to name a few. Another click on your product of choice, and its crafting origins and Made Trade verifications (a minimum of two are required to make it on the site) are available for easy viewing. Upon stumbling on Made Trade, we sifted through the site's amplitude of green merchandise and plucked eight best-selling gifts worth wrapping this season, below.
Advertisement
A pair of cozy chic mittens is not a necessity. Therefore, it makes a great gift for practical peeps in need of a little grandeur, but nothing outrageous. Made from a thick, cruelty-free alpaca-wool blend, these gloves are the perfect companion to cold winter hands.
Travel made quite the comeback in 2021 and continued to soar in 2022 — if your loved one road the wanderlust wave these past few years, add a swanky fanny pack to their packing list. The Cadera is fitted with organic cotton, a detachable hook, a customizable strap, and myriad pockets for easy-access storage. Essentially, it's an eco-chic tool belt.
For some under-$100 sustainable kicks, check out Kyrgie's felted wool house slippers. Although thin, these slides are equipped with sturdy vegetable-tanned leather soles that can withstand a quick trip to the garbage can or mailbox.
Ethically sourced hemp, nontoxic cushy foam, and moisture-activated grip all come together to create the Ma Wovens Hemp Ritual Rug. Score one for your favorite sweaty-handed yogi.
Call me biased (lifestyle shopping writer), but sheet sets are the most slept-on — no pun intended — holiday gifts around. Although a practical home essential, they (especially the fancy eucalyptus Tencel variety) are bound to put a smile on any sleep enthusiast's visage.
Advertisement
Buying something for the person who has everything? We'd bet they have yet to introduce a terracotta stone bread warmer to their kitchen — basket included!
The perfect accompaniment to a new eucalyptus Tencel sheet set: an equally luxurious eucalyptus Tencel eye mask.
If your sustainable bestie doesn't only have green shopping habits but also a green thumb, gift them a new loving home for one of their plant buddies. If you don't know their specific horticulture preferences, it's a safer bet than a plant.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.