Personal style is one of those nebulous, ever-changing concepts that can shift and morph based on something as small as your mood or as big as catastrophic events (see: year 2020). So, it’s absolutely fair to say that your aesthetic today is nowhere close to what it was a year or even six months ago. That’s why, in partnership with Macy’s, we’re featuring Refinery29 editors to shine a light on how their personal style has evolved into six fashion identities that offer both: a glimpse into who they are and a reflection of the times we’re living in.