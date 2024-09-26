You might see flashy images of high-tech helpers programmed to tackle just about any task imaginable, whether it’s vacuuming floors, driving cars, or translating languages in real time. Whatever it is they’re working on, they’re focused on the job at hand and don’t get sidetracked by all the messiness that comes with being human.
The Wild Robot, arriving in theaters on September 27, is turning those perceptions upside down. An adaptation of the novel by Peter Brown, the film follows the mishaps and misadventures of Roz, a robot trying to survive — and thrive — in the wilderness of a remote island.
Voiced by Lupita Nyong’o, Roz must learn the art of adaptation, both to her surroundings and to the island’s less-than-friendly animal inhabitants. And a big part of that learning process is realizing that sometimes, all that programming has to go out the window.
“I read the book by Peter Brown and I was captivated by it,” Nyong’o, 41, tells Refinery29 Somos. “It was an easy book to get through, and I loved the themes. It’s classic, it’s timeless, and I felt like that would make for a very good adaptation.”
The Oscar-winning actress was specifically drawn to the way in which Roz managed to win over even the most skeptical animals who initially wanted nothing to do with her. “The core theme [is] kindness is a force to be reckoned with and family is everything,” she shares. “I relate to Roz’s commitment to compassion — that resonates with me.”
Born in Mexico City and raised in Kenya, Nyong’o burst onto the scene in 2013 with her riveting performance in 12 Years a Slave and has since had starring roles in movies like Black Panther, Us, and A Quiet Place: Day One.
While she was the voice behind Mowgli’s wolf mother, Raksha, in the 2016 version of The Jungle Book, The Wild Robot is Nyong’o’s first time bringing the lead character in an animated film to life. And that came with its own set of unique challenges.
“Well, unlike all the other work I’ve done — most of the other work in live action — I never met my castmates,” Nyong’o says. “I did everything on my own with the help of Chris Sanders, the director, who makes a great scene partner.”
Watching the final product, she explains, demonstrates the major role that collaboration plays throughout the creative process — even if it has to be done from a distance.
“You witness the magic of great editing and the strength of the vision of the director to make it all seem so seamless,” she says. “It’s been made with a whole lot of love, and I think you can feel it when you watch it.”
Suitable for audiences of all ages, The Wild Robot has many markers of a classic animated film: it’s undeniably heartwarming, has countless laugh-out-loud moments, and encourages connection with those who may be different from us, rather than isolation and ostracization.
“I hope that [viewers] are thoroughly entertained by it, that it lingers with them long after they’ve seen the movie, and that they’re empowered by the message about kindness being a superpower that we should all engage with,” Nyong’o says.
In addition to her current film projects, she’s ready to embrace a new kind of role: podcaster. Earlier this month, she launched Mind Your Own, which explores elements of her personal journey from Mexico to Kenya to the United States, while also diving into the lives of real people who are similarly finding their way in unexpected places.
"I get to share some stories from my own life, and I get to share the stories of other Africans in different parts of the world who are just trying to span out what it means to belong."
The podcast has been in development for five years. And now that it’s time to share this new platform with the world, anticipation is running high for Nyong’o.
“I’m very, very proud of it and very excited for people to finally get to listen to it,” she says. “It’s a storytelling show all from the African perspective. I get to share some stories from my own life, and I get to share the stories of other Africans in different parts of the world who are just trying to figure out what it means to belong.”