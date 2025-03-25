Black Women Have Always Been In Sync With The Moon — It’s Time To Reclaim Our Lunar Wisdom

I’ve been moving with the moon’s cycles for as long as I can remember. I couldn’t tell you exactly when she became a guide. Maybe when I was making “potions” out of dirt and rainwater in the yard, or when I’d flip straight to the horoscopes in CosmoGIRL! and YM like my life depended on it. Later, I’d come to understand how she mirrors the cycles of the body, the spirit and the world around us. Now, I plan my rituals around her—New Moons for calling things in, Full Moons for letting things go.
But this connection isn’t new. It’s not a trend or something I had to research online. It’s a remembering.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Through my background in Ayurveda and holistic wellness, I’ve come to understand how aligning with natural cycles—whether through the doshas, circadian rhythms or the phases of the moon—supports balance and well-being. For Black women and femmes, aligning with the moon is an ancestral return. Before capitalism tied our worth to productivity, before colonialism severed our ties to the land, our people lived by nature’s rhythms. The moon was more than a celestial wonder in the sky; she was an elder, a guide, and a portal to deep knowing.
And whether we realize it or not, we’ve always been moving with her.
Ever felt the urge to burn it all down like Bernadine in Waiting to Exhale—I’m talking about everything from old clothes to old habits to relationships that no longer nourish you—only to check the calendar and see it’s a full moon? Ever found yourself slipping into stillness, craving solitude, or plotting your next move just as the new moon arrives? That’s no accident. That’s divine alignment.
For centuries, Black communities, especially those rooted in West African and diasporic traditions, have honored the moon’s cycles in ritual and daily life. Lunar energy shaped how our ancestors planted crops, set intentions, cleansed energy and called in protection. The new moon was a time for visioning. The full moon, a moment to release. These weren’t just traditions—they were practices of survival, healing and liberation. And they still are.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So how do we reclaim this wisdom in a world that constantly pulls us away from ourselves? By remembering the moon is always there, waiting for us to return to her. Here’s what that looks like:
New Moon: The Seed
The new moon is the inhale. The moment before movement. A blank page waiting to be written on.
This is the time to set intentions, to plant the seeds of what you want to grow. What do you want to call in? How do you want to move forward? What vision are you ready to bring to life?
For Black femmes navigating a world that demands everything from us while offering so little in return, the new moon is a reminder that we are allowed to want. To dream. To manifest abundance without apology. This isn’t about “hustle” or forcing things to happen—it’s about alignment and making space for what’s meant for you.
New moon rituals can be as simple as writing down your intentions, lighting a white candle (for purity and balance—different colors call in different things), taking a cleansing bath with herbs like basil and rosemary for clarity, or sitting in stillness and asking your ancestors for guidance. The key is to be specific. The universe hears you best when you’re clear on what you’re asking for.
Waxing Moon: The Build
The waxing moon is where energy builds. If the new moon is the seed, then this is the sprouting, the quiet but necessary work of bringing your visions to fruition. This is the time to take action toward your intentions, and that means making sure your actions align with your desires.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
You said you wanted ease, but you’re working yourself to the bone? Oh. You said you want to protect your peace, but you haven’t been setting healthy boundaries? Oh. You manifested opportunities, but you’re not opening the door when they knock? Oh.
This phase supports growth and momentum, so practice what you preach. Start that project. Say yes to what aligns. Say no to what drains you. And trust that every small step is adding up, even if you can’t see the full picture yet.
Full Moon: The Mirror
The full moon illuminates everything—the beautiful, the messy, the things we’ve tried to ignore. There’s no hiding under her light. It’s very rude, but it’s also necessary.
This is a time of revelation. Clarity. Reflection. The full moon brings things to the surface, not to punish, but to show us what needs our attention. Old wounds might resurface. The habits that keep you stuck might become impossible to ignore. If you find yourself deep in your feelings, know that it’s not random. The full moon is a mirror with big retrograde energy, and she will show you everything—and I mean everything—whether you’re ready to see it or not.
This is a powerful time for release, so write down what you’re letting go of—self-doubt, fear, the version of you that no longer fits—then burn it, rip it up, or bury it outside as a symbolic act of release. Cleanse your space. Take a salt bath. Move your body. And above all else, trust that letting go makes room for what’s next.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Waning Moon: The Exhale
Contrary to what we’ve been conditioned to believe as Black women and femmes, rest is not a reward, it’s a requirement. The waning moon is here to remind you of that.
As the moon sizes down, so should your energy output. This is the phase of slowing down, integrating and reassessing. What’s been working? What hasn’t? What needs adjusting before the cycle begins again?
I feel so clichéd every time I say this, but I also know our auntie Audre Lorde knew what she was talking about: for Black femmes, rest is a radical act. The world will have you believing that you always have to be producing, pushing, proving. But the waning moon says otherwise.
This is a time for restoration. For deep nourishment. For coming home to yourself. Take a breath. Take a break. Let yourself be.
Reclaiming Lunar Wisdom
To sum it all up, reconnecting with the moon isn’t about getting it “right” or making it look good for the 'gram. It’s not about strict rules or performing rituals for aesthetics. It’s about remembering. Returning. Aligning with cycles—both in the sky and within yourself.
So the next time the moon pulls at you, whether it’s a whisper during the new moon or a full-body knowing under her light, don’t brush it off.
Listen to it. Trust it. Move with it.
Because this wisdom has always been yours, my love. You’re just reclaiming it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT