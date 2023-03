Sorry, I’m Never Taking Off This Lululemon Softstreme Matching Set

If this isn't the coziest 'fit check ever, I don't know what is. For my first lewk, I paired the Softstreme cropped crewneck with the matching shorts , and my sister audibly gasped when she saw me. ("So cute!!" she squealed.) For starters, the fit of this hoodie is absolutely perfect on my petite frame. Even for an "oversized" style, the cropped length hits right at my natural waist and didn't overwhelm me. (I also have a regular cotton terry version of the Perfectly Oversized, which hits closer to my hip.) The shorts were also a hit, and I personally love a 4" inseam — which again, I find fit great for short gals like me. I wear a 4 in Lululemon's jackets, tops, and bottoms, and thought these were pretty consistent with the sizing of these Softstreme pieces. The ribbed romper , however, ran on the larger end, so I needed to size down for that one. Reviews were a bit mixed, but I thought it was a solid one-and-done outfit for quick errands or lounging around the house. I also loved the washed black colorway for these — so chic, IMHO.