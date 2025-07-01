Forget July 4th Sales: Lululemon Just Kicked Off Its Summer Scores Event
It’s summer: the temps are high, the days are long, and the fresh Lululemon finds? Major. Forget the Fourth of July sales — Lululemon Summer Scores is here. The brand’s limited-time, online-only event is live now, and it’s packed with great finds across apparel, accessories, and more. Whether you’re running errands, heading to Pilates, or planning a long weekend escape, this warm-weather edit is designed to move with you (and keep you cool while doing it).
With standout styles across every category — think featherlight leggings, sweat-wicking tanks, all-day bags, and sporty outer layers — now’s the time to refresh your rotation with feel-good favorites. The event won’t last forever, so scroll on to shop the best Summer Scores available now... before they’re gone.
Lululemon Leggings
From hot Pilates to breezy evening walks, a solid pair of Lululemon leggings is always in rotation. Now’s your chance to score cult favorites like the Wunder Train and Align-adjacent silhouettes — breathable, sculpting, and made to last season after season.
Lululemon Shorts
Bike rides, hikes, beach days, or just walking to get coffee — these shorts are built for all your warm-weather moves. The Summer Scores lineup includes best-selling silhouettes like the Hotty Hot and Align Short, plus lounge-ready styles you’ll live in off the mat.
Lululemon Tops & Tanks
Sweat-wicking, featherlight, and ready for whatever the day throws at you. Whether you're layering for a workout or need a wear-everywhere tank that doubles as a going-out top, these styles pull double duty all year long.
Lululemon Joggers & Pants
Lazy Sunday plans? Travel days? Late-night ice cream runs? There’s a Lululemon pant for that. These throw-on-and-go silhouettes — from Softstreme wide-legs to fan-favorite Scuba joggers — are comfy and made for repeat wear.
Lululemon Sports Bras
Supportive enough for movement, stylish enough to wear solo. From low-impact yoga flows to afternoon errands, these sports bras bring breathable comfort and buttery-soft fabrics you’ll reach for daily.
Lululemon Jackets & Sweatshirts
Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you won’t need a layer — especially for early morning workouts or post-swim cooldowns. These cozy picks (hi, Scuba) are perfect for tossing on and heading out, no matter the forecast.
Lululemon Skirts & Dresses
Equal parts sporty and sweet, these skirts and dresses are made for tennis dates, travel days, and sunny strolls. With built-in shorts and soft-stretch fabrics, they bring that cutesy summer energy with all the function.
Lululemon Bags
Lululemon’s viral belt bags, crossbodies, and all-day totes are ideal for concerts, trail walks, errands, and travel — basically every summer plan on your calendar.
Lululemon Sneakers & Sandals
Whether you’re logging miles or just want a supportive slide for pool days, Lululemon shoes are always a smart pick. From everyday sneakers to recovery-ready sandals, now’s your chance to score these best-sellers while they’re still in stock.
