Fashion
Forget July 4th Sales: Lululemon Just Kicked Off Its Summer Scores Event

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated July 1, 2025, 8:19 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s summer: the temps are high, the days are long, and the fresh Lululemon finds? Major. Forget the Fourth of July salesLululemon Summer Scores is here. The brand’s limited-time, online-only event is live now, and it’s packed with great finds across apparel, accessories, and more. Whether you’re running errands, heading to Pilates, or planning a long weekend escape, this warm-weather edit is designed to move with you (and keep you cool while doing it).

With standout styles across every category — think featherlight leggings, sweat-wicking tanks, all-day bags, and sporty outer layers — now’s the time to refresh your rotation with feel-good favorites. The event won’t last forever, so scroll on to shop the best Summer Scores available now... before they’re gone.
Lululemon Leggings

From hot Pilates to breezy evening walks, a solid pair of Lululemon leggings is always in rotation. Now’s your chance to score cult favorites like the Wunder Train and Align-adjacent silhouettes — breathable, sculpting, and made to last season after season.
Wunder Train Mesh Panel High-rise Tight 25"
$79.00$118.00
Softy Suedey High-rise Tight 25"
$69.00$98.00
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 28"
$69.00$98.00
Lululemon Shorts 

Bike rides, hikes, beach days, or just walking to get coffee — these shorts are built for all your warm-weather moves. The Summer Scores lineup includes best-selling silhouettes like the Hotty Hot and Align Short, plus lounge-ready styles you’ll live in off the mat.
Dance Studio High-rise Short 3.5"
$49.00$68.00
Align High-rise Short 6"
$49.00$64.00
Hotty Hot High-rise Lined Short 2.5"
$49.00$68.00
Lululemon Tops & Tanks 

Sweat-wicking, featherlight, and ready for whatever the day throws at you. Whether you're layering for a workout or need a wear-everywhere tank that doubles as a going-out top, these styles pull double duty all year long.
Hold Tight Long-sleeve Shirt
$49.00$68.00
Swiftly Tech Cropped Racerback Tank Top 2.0
$39.00$58.00
Swiftly Tech Cropped Short-sleeve Shirt 2.0
$54.00$68.00
Lululemon Joggers & Pants 

Lazy Sunday plans? Travel days? Late-night ice cream runs? There’s a Lululemon pant for that. These throw-on-and-go silhouettes — from Softstreme wide-legs to fan-favorite Scuba joggers — are comfy and made for repeat wear.
Softstreme High-rise Wide-leg Pique Pant
$89.00$128.00
Dance Studio Mid-rise Jogger
$69.00$98.00
Groove Nulu High-rise Flared Pant
$79.00$118.00
Lululemon Sports Bras 

Supportive enough for movement, stylish enough to wear solo. From low-impact yoga flows to afternoon errands, these sports bras bring breathable comfort and buttery-soft fabrics you’ll reach for daily.
Nulu Strappy Scoop-neck Bra Light Support,...
$49.00$58.00
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support, A–c Cups
$39.00$48.00
Bend This V And Racer Bra Light Support, A...
$29.00$48.00
Lululemon Jackets & Sweatshirts 

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you won’t need a layer — especially for early morning workouts or post-swim cooldowns. These cozy picks (hi, Scuba) are perfect for tossing on and heading out, no matter the forecast.
Scuba Oversized Funnel-neck Half Zip
$99.00$128.00
Uv-protective Cinch-waist Running Jacket
$99.00$128.00
Cotton French Terry Crewneck Pullover Tenn...
$89.00$118.00
Lululemon Skirts & Dresses

Shop This
Equal parts sporty and sweet, these skirts and dresses are made for tennis dates, travel days, and sunny strolls. With built-in shorts and soft-stretch fabrics, they bring that cutesy summer energy with all the function.
Softstreme High-rise Mini Skirt
$69.00$88.00
Align Dress
$99.00$148.00
Align High-rise Skirt
$59.00$78.00
Lululemon Bags 

Lululemon’s viral belt bags, crossbodies, and all-day totes are ideal for concerts, trail walks, errands, and travel — basically every summer plan on your calendar.
Curved Crossbody Bag With Top Handle 3l
$59.00$98.00
Everywhere Belt Bag With Long Strap 1l
$29.00$38.00
Daily Multi-pocket Mesh Tote Bag 20l
$59.00$88.00
Lululemon Sneakers & Sandals 

Whether you’re logging miles or just want a supportive slide for pool days, Lululemon shoes are always a smart pick. From everyday sneakers to recovery-ready sandals, now’s your chance to score these best-sellers while they’re still in stock.
Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe
$99.00$128.00
Restfeel Slide
$49.00$58.00
Strongfeel Training Shoe
$69.00$128.00
