Lululemon’s First Mushroom Leather Gym Bag Is Here

While the primary material of both the Barrel Duffle and the Yoga Mat Bag below is the recycled nylon, the Mylo accents really make it feel luxe. The fact that the trims are made from shrooms is blowing my mind, because the look and feel of it are truly on par with the real thing. Unless I got up close and personal and took a big 'ol sniff (which would be weird), I would've assumed it was genuine leather. (The mini pouch inside can also be worn as a crossbody if you switch out the long shoulder strap, BTW.) For $328, it's an investment purchase in every sense and looks like it; however, given the fact that it'll may very well be the last gym bag I ever use means a lot to me, since I make an effort to invest in products that will last me a long time-slash-forever.