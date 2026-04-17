Yes, Lululemon Makes The Best Mother’s Day Gifts For Moms On The Go
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Yep, it’s time to shower our moms and mother figures with gifts yet again (rightfully so), because Mother’s Day is just around the corner. We’re down to the three-week mark until May 10, so if you’re still in need of a thoughtful and practical gift for that hard-to-shop-for mom, Lululemon is your destination.
The Refinery29 reader-favorite brand just dropped its Mother’s Day campaign and curated gift guide — which features new arrivals — that are sure to impress mom. From viral Lululemon bags and versatile matching sets to colorful reusable bottles, these Lululemon gifts are for the on-the-go mom who doesn’t want to sacrifice style for function. So, whether she’s running errands, meeting her friends for a game of pickleball, walking the dog, or squeezing in an at-home workout, Lululemon is a one-stop shop for her every move.
New styles span best-selling Lululemon collections and fabrics, like Define, Scuba, Everlux, and Align, as well as new colorways for popular bags, shoes, and accessories. Ahead, check out Lululemon's newness to get inspiration and to cart up gifts (through May 5 to ensure they arrive by Mother’s Day).
The Refinery29 reader-favorite brand just dropped its Mother’s Day campaign and curated gift guide — which features new arrivals — that are sure to impress mom. From viral Lululemon bags and versatile matching sets to colorful reusable bottles, these Lululemon gifts are for the on-the-go mom who doesn’t want to sacrifice style for function. So, whether she’s running errands, meeting her friends for a game of pickleball, walking the dog, or squeezing in an at-home workout, Lululemon is a one-stop shop for her every move.
New styles span best-selling Lululemon collections and fabrics, like Define, Scuba, Everlux, and Align, as well as new colorways for popular bags, shoes, and accessories. Ahead, check out Lululemon's newness to get inspiration and to cart up gifts (through May 5 to ensure they arrive by Mother’s Day).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Lululemon Bags
Lululemon’s bags work hard, with several versatile styles that can take you to every activity from grocery shopping to the gym, making them must-have accessories (and go-to gifts). From the brand's spacious shoulder bags and totes to its compact crossbodies and wallets, there's a style for everyone and every occasion. And with a ton of new bright and cheery spring-ready colors, they promise to spark joy.
Lululemon Jackets
If you're hoping to really spoil your mom, opt for one of Lululemon's spring jackets. Whether you think her coat closet needs to be refreshed with the brand's bestselling Define jacket, a sporty windbreaker, a versatile trench coat, or a cozy half-zip, Lululemon's outerwear selection is immense. These elevated athletic jackets are especially the perfect solution for layering during the transitional weather season.
Lululemon Sets
We love a matching set for quick one-and-done outfits, and Lululemon knows how to do them well. If your mom is a big traveler or athlete, there's a ton of airport outfits and even tennis sets. And if she's a busy bee or homebody, there are several lounge sets that can be worn together or easily mixed and matched. For something unexpected, though, check out the brand's viral convertible dress, which she can wear as a dress or skirt depending on the day's vibe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Lululemon Shoes
Yes, Lululemon makes more than just sneakers, though they're top-rated for a reason. From walking, running, training, and casual sneakers (we're eyeing the Mary Janes) that can upgrade your mom's hobbies and activity level to flats like flip flops, mules, and slides that she can run errands in or happily slip into at the end of a long day, she'll definitely be grateful for a new pair of kicks.
Lululemon Accessories
If you have a particular budget in mind, you may be excited to discover that Lululemon actually has many under-$50 gifts, especially across accessories. Think: Colorful baseball caps and visors to take her through the spring and summer, belts for hands-free runs, and grip socks for Pilates classes. You can also shop for equipment accessories like yoga mats.
Lululemon Bottles
While she may not feel like she has the time, it's important to keep mom hydrated throughout her busy days, and Lululemon's reusable bottles may just be cute and colorful enough to make her want to drink all the H2O. Check out the insulated mugs for on-the-go coffee chats or the sport bottles and tumblers for ice-cold drinks on the sidelines or at the beach.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT