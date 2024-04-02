ADVERTISEMENT
Found: A Lululemon Matching Set For Every Spring Mood

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated April 2, 2024, 8:51 PM
Aside from being cozy, matching sets have a lot going for them: A coordinating top and bottom is an instant outfit, saving you time on styling when you’re running late for a yoga class or a brunch reservation. (Speaking from experience here.) Just in time for warmer weather, we’ve found a bevy of spring-ready sets at reader-favorite destination Lululemon, ranging from super-soft sweatsuits to tenniscore skirts and tops. (That’s right: The brand behind your favorite leggings also knows how to do matchy-matchy impeccably well.)
Whether you’re getting a sweat sesh in, working from your local coffee shop, or laying low on the weekend, we’ve found a matching set for every spring mood. Keep scrolling for a sampling of our favorites that have us ready for April showers, May flowers, and everything else the season has to offer.
Pink Matching Set

Lululemon
Brushed Softstreme Half Zip
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Softstreme High-rise Short 4"
$78.00
Lululemon
From coffee runs to dog walks, nail that off-duty vibe with a cozy pair of sweat shorts paired with a half-zip in this bold shade of pink. Plus, a cotton-blend tank that makes for the perfect layering piece.
Lilac Matching Set

Lululemon
Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Varsity High-rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
$88.00
Lululemon
Channel some serious tenniscore style with a pleated mini. Swap a traditional polo for an asymmetric tank top (in fan-favorite Align fabric) for extra style points that go from the court to the street.
Brown Matching Set

Lululemon
All It Takes Ribbed Nulu Long-sleeve Shirt
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 28"
$98.00
Lululemon
This chic, earthy hue may feel unexpected for spring but browns are trending for the warm-weather season. Second-skin leggings and a ribbed long-sleeve are the perfect training uniform, whether you're on an outdoor run or in a HIIT class.
Navy Matching Set

Lululemon
Align™ Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, C/d...
$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant With Pockets 25"
$125.00
Lululemon
Downward-dog, pigeon, and every yoga pose in between — do it all in H2T Align, with a compliment-magnet one-shoulder long-line bra paired with matching buttery-soft leggings. (For a post-workout change of pace, swap leggings with a breezy skirt.)
Beige Matching Set

Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Cropped Short-sleeve Shirt 2.0
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Tear-away Mid-rise Track Pant
$128.00
Lululemon
You don't need to have run 100-meter hurdles in high school to channel old-school track star vibes with this Lululemon set. Front-snap closures make for an easy-on, easy-off outfit, and a cropped workout top brings baby tee vibes with sweat-wicking technology.
