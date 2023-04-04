We didn’t need an excuse to get out and about — springtime weather does that all on its own — but if you’re in need of some feel-good motivation to get moving, look no further than Lululemon’s freshest drop: A limited-edition collab with Madhappy.
Launching today, Lululemon has joined forces with Los Angeles-based lifestyle and fashion brand Madhappy on a run-focused collection, inspired by both brands’ shared credo of sharing positivity and speaking candidly about all things mental health. As Elle Woods taught us, endorphins make you happy — and while quippy in the moment, there is truth to her immortal words. Movement can be a powerful vehicle for feeling inspired, elated, and reinvigorated, and Lululemon wants to fuel that fire with functional pieces that are made to move.
“We created a collection for those seeking to find their own pace, and what that balance unlocks for your mind,” said Ben Stubbington, Lululemon's senior vice president of design and concepts, via press release. “Like Madhappy, we believe in the power of running, for physical and mental betterment, and this serves as the kit to help you get there.”
“We created a collection for those seeking to find their own pace, and what that balance unlocks for your mind,” said Ben Stubbington, Lululemon's senior vice president of design and concepts, via press release. “Like Madhappy, we believe in the power of running, for physical and mental betterment, and this serves as the kit to help you get there.”
Advertisement
From airy anoraks to layerable half-zips, hoodies, tees, and more, the 20-plus-piece collection has something for every level of recreation. (Accessories, including yoga mats, totes, socks, and more are also in the mix.) The hero pieces from the collection feature a painterly, sunset-inspired color palette that's practically begging to be en plain air, while monochromatic hoodies and joggers make for an ideal recovery (or lounge) uniform. And because it’s Lululemon, you know that the performance level is an 11/10: Think details like built-in liners, no-bounce pockets, and fast-drying fabrics.
“Our collaborative collection with Lululemon includes a hero gradient featured throughout key pieces that highlights the lively, energetic tone of the coming together of both brands,” says Madhappy co-founder Noah Raf of the collection. “We are proud to partner and further the narrative that we as humans can improve our mental health through intentional activities like running that are accessible to the masses.”
Mood-boosting activewear aside, Lululemon and Madhappy are taking this launch even further with a give-back component that speaks to the core of both brands’ missions; as part of the partnership. Each is making a donation to The JED Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit that offers resources to high schools and colleges to support mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs.
As R29’s unofficial Lululemon connoisseur (and fan of all things sweat, breathwork, and movement), I leapt (literally, at my boot camp class) to test out gear from the Madhappy x Lululemon collection. Immediately, I gravitated toward the cosmic-printed Packable Run Jacket and matching shorts, which made me feel happier (hey!) just by putting them on my body. Other go-tos of mine — like the iconic Energy Bra, All Yours tank tops, and Swift Speed leggings are made better with Madhappy touches like peace signs and graphic pops of text.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.