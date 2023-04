Launching today, Lululemon has joined forces with Los Angeles-based lifestyle and fashion brand Madhappy on a run-focused collection , inspired by both brands’ shared credo of sharing positivity and speaking candidly about all things mental health. As Elle Woods taught us, endorphins make you happy — and while quippy in the moment, there is truth to her immortal words. Movement can be a powerful vehicle for feeling inspired, elated, and reinvigorated, and Lululemon wants to fuel that fire with functional pieces that are made to move.“We created a collection for those seeking to find their own pace, and what that balance unlocks for your mind,” said Ben Stubbington, Lululemon's senior vice president of design and concepts, via press release. “Like Madhappy, we believe in the power of running, for physical and mental betterment, and this serves as the kit to help you get there.”