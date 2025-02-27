We Worked Out In Lululemon’s Glow Up Collection — Here’s Our Verdict

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Lululemon’s products have a tendency to go viral soon after launch, so we expected the small but mighty Glow Up collection — with its high-waisted leggings, supportive tank tops, and workout onesie — to be a hit right out of the gate. What makes it so special and unique, within the rest of the brand's assortment, you may ask? The “sleek and sculpting” Ultralu fabric, which is lesser-known but just as high-quality as the popular Nulu and Luon, for one. Also, the construction is intended to flex to your every move, able to take on high-energy and high-impact workouts, like HIIT and weight training.
At the core of the collection is the Glow Up Super-High-Rise Tight, which comes in three lengths (23-inch, 25-inch, and 28-inch) and several colorways (both neutral and spring-ready). It boasts a bonded waistband to keep your core held in and supported, plus laser-cut hems for a clean look. (The brand suggests ordering your usual size as the Wunder Train Tights and to size up from what you wear in the Align Pants.) There’s also the Glow Up Medium Support Tank Top, designed for medium-impact training, with its cropped scoop neck and hidden shelf bra with size B/C cups, so you can forgo a sports bra and keep extra fabric (and distractions) to a minimum. Then, the 6-inch short Glow Up Onesie gives you the best of both worlds, combining the tank and leggings in one functional, fashionable style.
To really see what the hype around the Lululemon Glow Up collection is all about, Refinery29 editors put the pieces to the test, seeing how they look and feel during various workouts. Ahead, read our honest thoughts, and decide if the viral styles are worth picking up for yourself, too.
“I’ve amassed quite the collection of Lululemon over the years, so I know the brand doesn’t often unveil an entirely new concept within its already-extensive offering. With Glow Up, Lululemon is combining fashion and function in a way I haven’t seen before; I tried the Glow Up Tank Top and Super-High Rise Tight, and both were giving 'shapewear meets activewear' in the best way possible.
"I’ll start with the Tight. I absolutely love a high-rise legging — and the higher, the better. The fabric felt super smooth and dry to the touch, and offered a decent amount of smoothing compression at the waist without being too tight. I wore these on two recent flights, and was not only comfortable the whole time, but felt cute, too. (I’m 5’2”, and the 25-inch inseam hit right at my ankle.) I took my normal size 4, but I will say that, compared to my other Lululemon bottoms (especially the Aligns), the Glow Up fabric has a little less stretch. I would probably size up if you’re in between sizes. I really like these for running, hiking, and spin class, since they offer the support I need for high-impact activities.
"Next, there was the Glow Up tank top, which looks similar to the fan-favorite Align Tank, but with some key modifications — namely, the front seam detail and a slightly higher neckline, which gives a bit more coverage. It has a built-in bra and runs true to size, if not a tad roomy. (I’m a 6 in sports bras, and the size 6 tank was a little large on me, but not baggy.) I own a couple Lululemon tanks, but this has become my go-to because it’s so comfortable and versatile. I’ve layered my black one under blazers, paired with denim, and, of course, with the matching leggings for a seamless look.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“As someone who’s slowly but surely growing my Lululemon arsenal, I was eager to try the new Glow Up collection and compare it to my (many) other activewear styles. I mixed-and-matched the 25-inch tight in Rainforest Green and tank top in Crater Blue for a fresh and cheerful workout look that I loved.
"I will say that the customer reviews and the product page’s fit note got me nervous, so I ordered a size 14 instead of a 12 to account for the compression. I wish I had stuck to my true size, though, because the leggings weren’t as tight around my stomach, plus the hemlines were loose above my ankles (which I covered up with crew socks). They were still wearable, though, so I took them out for a power walk.
"I really like just how high the waistline is, falling well above my belly button and preventing that digging look that compression leggings typically give me. It didn’t slip at all, and I never had to hike up the tights, either, which was a big plus.
"I also enjoyed the tank top. I ordered it in a size 10 (my true size), which felt a bit roomy. I think, had I gone down one size, it wouldn’t look as baggy, and I’d feel more secure. Still, I really appreciated the medium-support bra cups, which allowed me to go sports bra-free and not feel insecure about it. The length was also great because, although it’s cropped, it lands below my belly button, which kept my stomach fully covered during every stretch and movement (a rarity!).” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
“I’ll admit, I’ve never owned a single piece of Lululemon activewear before. I was always curious, but found it out of my budget and wasn’t convinced that the brand catered to bodies like mine — a Black woman with curves and a booty. After being gifted the Glow Up Tank Top and Glow Up Super High-Rise Tights to celebrate the new body-hugging line, though, I can confidently say… I get the hype.
"This collection seemed perfect for someone like me, since it’s meant to ‘sculpt with your every move’ and be worn anywhere. I was skeptical of the tights at first, as they looked impossibly small out of the package — there’s no way these will fit, I thought. But, to my surprise, the fabric had remarkable stretch, and the size 10 fit perfectly.
"Designed to be body-hugging with move-enhancing support, the tights deliver exactly that: Once on, they fit snugly — secure but not restrictive, allowing full range of motion while subtly accentuating my curves. For someone who works out quite regularly and also teaches Pilates, a pair of leggings that I can move in all day is key.
"The Glow Up tank was the real game-changer. I tried the size 8, and it provided my chest with an instant lift, as well as a snatched core, which surprisingly boosted my confidence. Unlike traditional sports bras, the built-in padding is supportive without the discomfort, and the removable cup inserts were a thoughtful touch. This is a piece you can seamlessly transition from workout to errands or even a coffee date, which I thoroughly enjoy.
"Overall, the line delivers on its promise. It lifts, hugs, and supports, all while keeping moisture at bay. Although the sizing can be a bit tricky, I do think it provides a more personalized fit that’s sleek, stylish, and functional.” — Cortni Spearman, Social Director
“Don’t be intimidated by the fabric that, at first glance, seems like it provides little stretch. Despite getting them in my usual size 6, I drew in a breath as I pulled on the leggings for the first time… and found them easier to put on than expected. They instantly molded around my thighs, butt, and hips to hug my body without making me feel like a sausage in a casing.
"While I find most workout tank tops to look unflattering — with the bottom of the tank top never quite landing where I want in relation to the pants and constantly rolling up — these pieces seem designed to go together, with the set creating a seamless effect to the point that it looks like you’re wearing a catsuit.
"I have worn the set to lower-impact workouts like Pilates and Barre, but the Glow Up collection’s innovation shines brightest during HIIT and spin classes, with the leggings and tank tops staying in place through all the movements — on and off the bike saddle, squats, and burpees…. something that hasn’t been a given when I wore similar styles in the past.” — Irina Grechko, Global Fashion Director
