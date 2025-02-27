We Worked Out In Lululemon’s Glow Up Collection — Here’s Our Verdict

“Don’t be intimidated by the fabric that, at first glance, seems like it provides little stretch. Despite getting them in my usual size 6, I drew in a breath as I pulled on the leggings for the first time… and found them easier to put on than expected. They instantly molded around my thighs, butt, and hips to hug my body without making me feel like a sausage in a casing.



"While I find most workout tank tops to look unflattering — with the bottom of the tank top never quite landing where I want in relation to the pants and constantly rolling up — these pieces seem designed to go together, with the set creating a seamless effect to the point that it looks like you’re wearing a catsuit.



"I have worn the set to lower-impact workouts like Pilates and Barre, but the Glow Up collection’s innovation shines brightest during HIIT and spin classes, with the leggings and tank tops staying in place through all the movements — on and off the bike saddle, squats, and burpees…. something that hasn’t been a given when I wore similar styles in the past.” — Irina Grechko, Global Fashion Director