Lululemon’s Fall Collection Is Giving Quiet Luxury 2.0

Fall is great for many reasons, but let’s be honest: The not-too-hot-but-not-too-cold weather makes an ideal environment to embrace transitional dressing at its finest. And an unlikely (not but altogether surprising) source of seasonal fitspo has emerged from none other than Lululemon. We’ve waxed poetic about the brand for everything from its viral accessories to chic travel outfits, performance gear, and more. But don’t sleep on its off-duty pieces because spoiler alert, they’re very good.
Lululemon has just unveiled its latest seasonal casual collection, Let Instinct Lead, a lineup of core fall pieces designed to mix and match seamlessly. From buttery-soft ribbed turtlenecks and tanks to wide-legged, tailored trousers, breezy anoraks, and more, the fall 2023 forecast leans heavily on neutrals (notably, lots of black — which this former New Yorker loves), but with Lululemon’s signature athletic-inspired twist. Ahead, we break down our favorite pieces from the collection.
Tops
"Quiet luxury" has been trending for a while now, but that's my first impression of this collection, especially with the tops: A simple crewneck tee or turtleneck gets the Lululemon treatment with a sportier twist; I'm especially into the whisper-thin Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck, which is snug but not too tight, and feels like wearing your favorite throw blanket (but make it chic).
Bottoms
Onto the bottoms: Lululemon gave us some serious range with these, and I love it. Pair the same top with everything from an asymmetrical midi skirt to Align shorts to cropped trousers, and you've got three distinct outfits. I'm partial to the Utilitech Mid-Rise Trouser, which I'm wearing above. I'm petite, but these wide-leg, relaxed pants don't overwhelm my frame — plus, I feel like a very cool Japanese-art-teacher-slash-barista when I wear them.
Outerwear
I have a soft spot for Lululemon's outerwear since everything from the sleek Define Jacket to the Perfectly Oversized hoodies are just so, so good. Here, you'll notice variations on past faves, like an extra-cropped Wunder Puff vest and funnel-neck oversized version of the fan-fave Scuba zip. Elsewhere, sporty anoraks and rain jackets seamlessly take you from outdoor jogs to off-duty in no time at all.
