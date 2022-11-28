From Align To Wunder, These Are The Best Lululemon Cyber Monday Deals

As the ultimate destination for high-quality workout clothes and performance gear, Lululemon doesn't need to get in on Cyber Monday action — but they are, and the event is sure to be one for the ages.
Taking place on November 28, the premium activewear brand's Cyber Monday event is your last chance to get in on the Cyber savings — and all your favorite leggings, sports bras, and more are up for grabs. There's the buttery-soft (yet supportive) Instill Tight that launched last year, Align everything, not to mention plenty of highly giftable accessories at every price point.
Scroll on for some of our favorite finds from Lululemon's Cyber Monday event, broken down by the brand's top-selling categories. And afterward, if you're still click-happy for more deals this weekend, check out our coverage of all the best Cyber Monday sales here.
Built to wick sweat, dry fast, and keep you cool, Lululemon's low-friction, super-soft leggings are the workout staple you need. Plus, cozy pants and joggers will keep you comfortable and cool at the office, on your next coffee date, or wherever you're headed after Thanksgiving break.
From high-support bras to breathable tops perfect for yoga, Lululemon has you covered and supported (literally!) with breathable, adjustable, and even reversible sports bras.
Your Cyber Monday haul isn't complete without a good hair accessory or two. Here are a few of Lululemon's cutest accessories and best scores.
Bundle up, Lululemon style with the brand's cozy hoodies, performance jackets, ultra-warm coats, and more.
