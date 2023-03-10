Drumroll, please: A year after announcing its foray into footwear (say that five times fast), Lululemon has already released an updated version of its inaugural running sneaker. World, meet Blissfeel 2 — aka, the running sneaker of your dreams.
After releasing the full lineup of performance sneakers over the course of last year, it makes sense that the brand would be down to revisit its first design, almost exactly a year later. Personally, I thought the OG Blissfeels were already pretty sweet: I liked the snug, breathable upper; grippy treads; and sturdy yet lightweight construction. But leave it to Lululemon to settle for nothing less than perfection, which is what it's achieved with the reimagined Blissfeel.
If you, like me, were a fan of the original (and hate change of any kind), let me get one thing out of the way: The new-and-improved Blissfeel is more similar to the original than different, which I think is a good thing. The biggest upgrade is the shoe's upper, which now features a reshaped, layered textile upper that extends through the heel to hug the entire foot. (The original version did this swoopy thing that went up toward the heel and had more of a "fashion sneaker" vibe, IMO.) It sounds like it wouldn't make a big difference (and for some, it might not), but as someone who puts support first in a running shoe, I will say that my entire foot felt really comfortable and secure while walking my dog or clocking a few miles on the treadmill. I'm not a long-distance runner, so I can't speak to running a marathon in these by any means — but for casual jogs or boot-camp classes (I'm back on my Barry's grind), these were great. For anything more intense — or for hiking and trail running — I would go for something like the Chargefeel Mid since I love a thicker, cushiony outsole that gives the sensation of weightless speed.
In addition to tech modifications, Blissfeel 2 comes in a fresh assortment of colorways to express your personal style while you sweat it out. For the purposes of this review, the brand gifted me a pair to try, and I have to admit: The beige-and-neon color combo is honestly sick and gets major style points from me. (If bold color isn't your thing, you can also choose from monochromatic tones as well as pale pink.) Another thing that I love about this sneaker is that it's not hitting you over the head with the fact that it's a Lululemon sneaker; instead, the iconic logo is stamped onto the heel part of the shoe's outsole and at the very tips of the sole. Lastly, a tiny tab on the laces features "Lululemon" in a small font for an overall understated look.
As with the original Blissfeels, Blissfeel 2 is priced at $148 per pair and is available in women's sizes 5 through 12, including half sizes. (I wear a 5.5, and these are very true to size.) All in all, I think that the Blissfeel 2 is perfect for anyone looking for a chic, all-around running sneaker — and it goes without saying, card-carrying members of the Lululemon hive. *Raises hand*
