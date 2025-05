“As a new-ish Lululemon fan, I wasn’t sure what to expect — but let me just say, the Align No-Line leggings exceeded every expectation. The signature buttery-soft fabric? Still here. But now with a seamless design that somehow makes the pieces even more comfortable. Who knew ditching seams could be the secret to feeling this good in activewear?I’ve been living in this set…literally. As someone who balances corporate life and teaching Pilates, I need activewear that works double duty. I throw the leggings and bra on under a button-down or blazer for a polished daytime look, then head straight to the studio without missing a beat. They move with me, breathe with me, and still look cute enough to grab a post-class matcha in.Now, this new Align bra deserves its own moment. It’s incredibly supportive without those fussy cup inserts that always feel like a gamble. It holds everything in place (no wardrobe malfunctions here), yet the fit is so flattering and comfortable that I end up wearing it all day, no complaints.Bottom line: This activewear set — I’m wearing in size 8 — has earned a permanent spot in my rotation. Functional, confidence-boosting, and so soft it almost feels illegal.” — Cortni Spearman, Director of Social