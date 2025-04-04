All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s time to stop mocking florals for spring (à la Miranda Priestly), and start celebrating their enduring beauty — because, news flash: florals are back in full bloom.
LoveShackFancy is beloved for its dreamy floral prints and spring-ready pastels, but the brand also has a knack for viral collaborations — from Gap staples and Kendra Scott jewelry to Stanley reusable bottles. Its next partnership, set to be an instant fan favorite and sell-out hit, is with Hunter on an all-new boot collection.
“Part of the magic of LoveShackFancy is bringing our whimsical aesthetic into everyday life,” said LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a press release. “So being able to bring our signature heirloom florals to boots as functional and timeless as Hunter’s feels like the ultimate blend of romance and practicality.”
The limited-edition collection will feature eight new boot styles “that marry Hunter’s renowned craftsmanship with LoveShackFancy’s distinctive, romantic aesthetic.” Signature Hunter boot styles (including the Original Tall Rain Boots) will be covered in iconic LSF prints (Confetti Bloom, Rose Heart, and Rosa Beaux) for both women and children, with prices ranging between $95 and $215.
LoveShackFancy is beloved for its dreamy floral prints and spring-ready pastels, but the brand also has a knack for viral collaborations — from Gap staples and Kendra Scott jewelry to Stanley reusable bottles. Its next partnership, set to be an instant fan favorite and sell-out hit, is with Hunter on an all-new boot collection.
“Part of the magic of LoveShackFancy is bringing our whimsical aesthetic into everyday life,” said LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a press release. “So being able to bring our signature heirloom florals to boots as functional and timeless as Hunter’s feels like the ultimate blend of romance and practicality.”
The limited-edition collection will feature eight new boot styles “that marry Hunter’s renowned craftsmanship with LoveShackFancy’s distinctive, romantic aesthetic.” Signature Hunter boot styles (including the Original Tall Rain Boots) will be covered in iconic LSF prints (Confetti Bloom, Rose Heart, and Rosa Beaux) for both women and children, with prices ranging between $95 and $215.
“By blending our signature strengths, we’ve created a collection that speaks to a new generation of trendsetters [...] who want to look effortlessly chic — rain or shine,” said Hunter senior vice president Shanya Perera in the release.
Beyond their enchanting looks, these boots are incredibly practical for spring showers, gardening, and alfresco backyard parties The Hunter x LoveShackFancy collab drops on April 10, online at several retailers, including LoveShackFancy, Hunter, Free People, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Bloomingdale’s, and Journeys.
Beyond their enchanting looks, these boots are incredibly practical for spring showers, gardening, and alfresco backyard parties The Hunter x LoveShackFancy collab drops on April 10, online at several retailers, including LoveShackFancy, Hunter, Free People, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Bloomingdale’s, and Journeys.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT