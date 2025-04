It’s time to stop mocking florals for spring (à la Miranda Priestly), and start celebrating their enduring beauty — because, news flash: florals are back in full bloom LoveShackFancy is beloved for its dreamy floral prints and spring-ready pastels, but the brand also has a knack for viral collaborations — from Gap staples and Kendra Scott jewelry to Stanley reusable bottles . Its next partnership, set to be an instant fan favorite and sell-out hit, is with Hunter on an all-new boot collection.“Part of the magic of LoveShackFancy is bringing our whimsical aesthetic into everyday life,” said LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a press release. “So being able to bring our signature heirloom florals to boots as functional and timeless as Hunter’s feels like the ultimate blend of romance and practicality.”The limited-edition collection will feature eight new boot styles “that marry Hunter’s renowned craftsmanship with LoveShackFancy’s distinctive, romantic aesthetic.” Signature Hunter boot styles (including the Original Tall Rain Boots) will be covered in iconic LSF prints (Confetti Bloom, Rose Heart, and Rosa Beaux) for both women and children, with prices ranging between $95 and $215.