Oh Jibbitz! LoveShackFancy Is Putting A Whimsical Spin On Crocs
After finally getting the designer treatment it deserves, the shoe we love to hate — Crocs — is back with another upscale collaboration we didn’t know we needed. LoveShackFancy is known for stamping its feminine and pastel-colored designs on other beloved brands like Stanley, Gap, Hunter Boots, Kendra Scott, and Pink. And now, LoveShackFancy is teaming up with Crocs on a whimsical clogs collection that's perfect for the spring.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment and couldn’t be more excited to debut our first collaboration with Crocs,” said LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a press release. “This collection, true to LoveShackFancy, is all about more is more: more bows, more hearts, more Jibbitz charms, more magic, all in the heirloom prints our girls love most.”
The limited-edition collection — which ranges between $20 and $90 — features Crocs’ classic clogs (available in adult and kids sizes), platform clogs, and ballet flats, all covered in LoveShackFancy’s signature floral prints and dotted with gold accents and LSF-inspired Jibbitz charms (think: hearts, roses, pearls, seashells, and croissants).
The LSF x Crocs classic clogs even have darling bows on the heel straps. Plus, the ballet flats come with ribbons that can be hooked on and wrapped up around your legs like a true pointe shoe. And for even more whimsy, you can add extra Jibbitz packs to your cart to customize your LoveShackFancy styles (or elevate your existing Crocs shoes).
“This collection is where playful femininity meets iconic comfort, offering a touch of nostalgia and an open invitation to layer on the charm and express your style unapologetically,” said Crocs chief marketing officer Carly Gomez in the press release. “There’s an effortless energy that comes with wearing Crocs, and LoveShackFancy’s dreamy aesthetic complements that perfectly.”
LoveShackFancy even recommends pairing the printed Crocs with its Bohème, Moondance, and Forever In Love capsules to perfectly match the printed apparel and fragrances.
Below, plan your purchase ahead of time, and be sure to come back here on March 5 to order your favorite styles (before they go out of stock) through Crocs's or LoveShackFancy's websites.
