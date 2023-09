All three scents come in both travel spray and 2.5 fluid-ounce bottles, which retail for $32 and $125 respectively at Sephora. (A $15 sampler set with all three scents is also available if you prefer to test them all out before committing to a full size.) While details remain scarce, we can only dream of the beauty possibilities that lie ahead for the brand; perhaps, vintage-inspired compacts of blush and lipstick coffrets aren’t too far behind? In the meantime, let’s get up close and personal with each new LoveShackFancy fragrance.