Shop Playboy’s Long-Awaited Sex Toy Line For A Pleasure-Filled Valentine’s Day

When we think about Playboy, we can't help but think of it as a sticky-paged magazine shoved under some teenage boy's mattress. But that image is from a different lifetime. Gone are the days of busty centerfolds explicitly made for the male gaze. There's a new Playboy now, and she wants to deliver pleasure to everyone. In recent years, the iconic brand has widened its scope to be a more inclusive resource for all things sex, and that includes finally wading into the vast waters of sex toys and pleasure products. That's right, as of this week, shoppers everywhere can give a warm orgasmic welcome to Playboy Pleasure, the lifestyle brand's first line of sex toys, available exclusively at Lovers.
Advertisement
When we think about Playboy making sex toys, it just makes sense. The brand, which has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge sexual content for decades, is now delivering buzz-worthy pleasure, and just in time for Valentine's Day. The inclusive line of 34 sex toys and wellness products, which launched this week, ranges from rabbit vibrators (obviously, how could it not?) to Kegel balls, lubricants, wands, and more — all in trendy colorways like pastels, jewel tones, and pearlescent finishes. Each toy is discretely branded with the iconic bunny ears, so you can have just as much fun trying out the toys as you can identifying the logo. The collection also includes some special highlights, such as a heated vibrator, a spinning anal plug, and (according to Playboy), a first-of-its-kind vibrator with a flapper shaft for the G-spot — and we look forward to learning what that means.
To give you another jolt of satisfaction, Lovers is giving shoppers an extra-pleasurable discount, just in time for Valentine's Day shopping. From Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22, take 20% off Lovers purchases, including the entire Playboy Pleasure Sex Toy collection, with special code ALL20. Keep reading to learn more about our faves from the line and indulge in some self-love right now.
To give you another jolt of satisfaction, Lovers is giving shoppers an extra-pleasurable discount, just in time for Valentine's Day shopping. From Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22, take 20% off Lovers purchases, including the entire Playboy Pleasure Sex Toy collection, with special code ALL20. Keep reading to learn more about our faves from the line and indulge in some self-love right now.
Given the brand's iconic bunny ear logo, it's no wonder that rabbit vibrators make up a huge chunk Playboy's Pleasure collection. With prices ranging from $68-$150, there's a rabbit vibrator out there for everyone. The Thumper, a 10-speed rabbit that uses a tapping thumper on the end of the shaft to perfectly stimulate your G-spot, is our personal fav for its moderate size and power. But if you require more or less combination stimulation, there is no shortage of rabbit vibrator options for you. Especially if you prefer a girthier shaft, check out the Rapid Rabbit Vibrator, which has a third prong you can insert vaginally for some extra stim.
Advertisement
Multitaskers, we've got one for you. According to Marla Renee Stewart, a licensed sexologist and on-staff sexpert for Lovers, this vibrator is perfect for someone who needs more than one type of sensation on their body for an orgasm. Palm, which aptly fits right in your hand (as advertised), has two motors — one that uses a tapping sensation and another that uses a traditional long vibration — that stimulate the clitoris, both externally and internally. With 10 speeds and patterns available to try out, it's impossible not to find a combination that best pleases you.
You've heard all about the infamous rose vibrator, and now it's time to meet Petal. Using intense vibrations through its unique flicking tongue, Petal delivers precision pleasure exactly where you crave it. She's a delight for anyone who enjoys clitoral stimulation.
If you're looking for a spicy Valentine's Day gift for your penis-having partner, it's time to invest in a cock ring. This double-looped model might look intimidating, but the way it delivers pleasure is simple. With motors both above and below the ring, it doles out some seriously good vibrations between partners. We're an especially big fan of the way this ring is textured, for an extra boost of clitoral stimulation that helps us get over the edge. Another boy toy they'll love? This prostate massager, which stimulates with a unique come-hither motion, will have them exploding in no time.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.