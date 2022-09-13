If you're ready to skip the pumpkin spice and go straight to the holiday season, we have something to get you in the spirit — and it takes "spice" to a whole new level. Once again, the folks at Lovehoney have rolled out its highly anticipated Sex Toy Advent Calendar Collection, and this year they've outdone themselves. The online sex toy retailer has teamed up with luxury brand Womanizer to create unique advent calendars in four different categories (for couples, for her, for him, and lingerie) filled to the brim with 24 days worth of luxury vibrators, lingerie, BDSM accessories and much, much more. And while the couples' calendar was certainly made with opposite-sex duos in mind, all of them can be couples-compatible to best suit your relationship and gender expression. With specialized advent calendars for both vulva- and penis-havers, these ultra-stuffed calendars are a great way to invest in some raunchy fun and get an extra dose of satisfaction (for yourself, a lover, or a friend!) for the holidays. "I thought we had accrued a good range of sex toys over the past few years," one reviewer writes of last year's advent goodies. "But this quality calendar showed us there's loads more still to try, and led to new scenarios and exploring to enable their use."
Don't wait too long to pull the trigger, though; these calendars are wildly desirable. In fact, the sex toy advent calendar collection sold out last year — well before the holiday season — so purchase your favorite while it's still in stock. Below, learn more about Lovehoney's Sex Toy Advent Calendars to find out which one is right for you, and make your countdown to this year's holiday season extra pleasurable.
This year, Lovehoney has upped the ante with its incredible couples' sex toy calendar. Chock full of over $450 worth of goodies (including the best-selling Liberty suction vibrator from Womanizer, which is $99 alone!), it is a veritable steal at only $195. Made up of sharable sex toys, bondage treats, and vibrators for both penis- and vulva-owners, it is bursting with incredible options for all kinds of exploration and sensory play for you and your beau to enjoy all month long.
The "for her" sex toy advent calendar is a superstar. Filled with 12 sexy surprises from ben-wa balls to blindfolds, each day is more impressive than the last. The piece de resistance of the box, though, is the Womanizer Starlet 3, which retails at $79. This suction vibrator uses gentle air vibrations at six different intensities to simulate all the incredible sensations of oral sex — from feather-light tickling to oh-so-incredible clit sucking.
Lovehoney knows that not all sex toys are made for vaginas. This box has sexy goods ranging from cock rings to strokers, and even the Blowmotion Dual-Entrance Vibrating Male Masturbator for some extra real-feel stimulation. They'll never go back to their hand.
Clad in luxurious black and ribbon, this calendar is filled with unforgettable lingerie pieces in sheer mesh and lace. Available in sizes 4-14 (as well as a separate Plus Size option), these slinky lingerie sets are a perfect treat-yourself gift for the holiday season.
If you're looking to add some heat to your cold winter nights, this Hot Sex advent calendar has a seductive idea behind each door to help set your bedroom ablaze (no blankets needed). With actions ranging from fun and flirty to downright filthy, it's guaranteed to get your blood pumping. Plus, with 30 days of provocative activities, it's a gift that will keep giving all month long.
