The "for her" sex toy advent calendar is a superstar. Filled with 12 sexy surprises from ben-wa balls to blindfolds, each day is more impressive than the last. The piece de resistance of the box, though, is the Womanizer Starlet 3, which retails at $79. This suction vibrator uses gentle air vibrations at six different intensities to simulate all the incredible sensations of oral sex — from feather-light tickling to oh-so-incredible clit sucking.