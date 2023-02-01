The self-proclaimed "sex nerds" over at Lovehoney get off on crunching data — and much to our (and shoppers' everywhere) pleasure, they use that knowledge for good. This year, they've delved into bedrooms around America and the world to find out what makes their shoppers tick and brought us a slew of sexual wellness facts worth exploring. Its data reveals that people who bought a sex toy last year are 20% more satisfied with their sex lives than the general population, and 3 out of 5 people who are satisfied with their sex life masturbate regularly. So, it's unsurprising that if you combined all the sex toys sold last year and measured them, it'd equal the height of the Empire State Building...stacked on top of itself 100 times!
Naturally, we can't help but wonder: Which toys are responsible for getting these satisfied customers off? Luckily, in honor of Valentine's Day, the retailer has published their own Lovehoney Sex Map, so we can have all that information and more. With surprising reveals about which state can't stop buying bed restraints (hey, New York!), who's buying the biggest butt plugs (we see you, Pennsylvania!), or how much lube was sold in 2022 (enough to fill 201 hot tubs!), the Lovehoney Sex Map is a feast of data for sex nerds and enthusiasts alike.
If that's not enough to keep you satiated, how about this? Lovehoney has slashed the price of the top five most-purchased sex toys from 2022, so you can stay extra satisfied in the year to come. Keep reading to see which one is right for you.
An incredible suction vibrator for under $30? Yes, it's true. This six-speed clit sucker has been taking customers to new orgasmic heights all year. With such an affordable price point, it's a great choice for beginners, but according to reviews, it gets the job done for everyone, regardless of experience level.
"I've looked on the market for so long to find one that actually does as it says, and this blew me away. It's great for both solo and couple use, and gave me one of the fastest O's I think I've had in a long time. As someone who finds it hard to finish without clitoral stimulation this did just the trick."
The Cadillac of wand vibrators is still going strong (and with good reason). It now comes in a cordless version, so you don't have to stay tethered to your outlet to get maximum powered pleasure, making it even more popular.
The pleasure is so strong that one reviewer warns beginners to beware! "This product was amazing once I was able to handle the powerful vibrations from it! It definitely took a few minutes (or days lol) to be able to handle the intensity but once you're able to, [it's] pure orgasmic bliss."
Will you accept this rose? — Lovehoney shoppers are making it clear the answer is yes. They can't get enough of this flower-shaped suction vibe, which replicates the sensation of someone sucking on your clit.
Of the experience, one reviewer raves: "This little powerhouse almost blew my head off! The first time I used it, I had to put it back in the box for a while just to recover lol. Now it's my friend and it's helping me to understand what my body is still capable of, thankfully!"
If you're in the market for multiple orgasms, reviewers boast that this is the ultimate. This exclusive Lovehoney x Womanizer suction vibrator uses touch-free technology to lavish your clit with sensations that range from feather light to demonic soul-sucking.
“Expect a gentle, but extremely effective sucking, or pulling sensation, that very quickly catches you off guard and then throws your clit into the most body rocking pleasure and orgasm possible! Then, hold on tight, because it will repeat the cycle over and over, presumably without end. I removed it after the 4th orgasm to catch my breath, and to revel in the revolutionary toy I’d just discovered! Ohmyword! It’s quiet, comfortable to hold, rechargeable, and easy to clean! Sometimes I have to force myself to stop and put it away in order to have a productive day."
With over 1,000 5-star reviews, this rabbit vibrator lives up to its name, making customers greedy for more toe-curling Os with each use.
"This is the first rabbit I’ve owned, and I’m not disappointed," says one happy reviewer. "The silicone is soft and sleek. It’s very powerful, and you can control the rabbit ears and the shaft separately. It’s very quiet (but not silent, how could it be?). It says it can run on an hour with a full charge but I only needed it for 10 minutes haha."
