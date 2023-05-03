May Is For Masturbation — & Lovehoney’s Up-To-50%-Off Sale

In case you hadn't heard yet, May is officially International Masturbation Month, and there's nothing more important to sexual wellness retailer Lovehoney than helping you with your self-love needs. While we love hand-to-glans contact, sometimes we require a level of stimulation that can only be achieved with sex toys. Lucky for all of us, Lovehoney understands the importance of that, and in honor of May-sturbation month, the retailer is taking up to 50% off some of the biggest names in the sex toy biz (think Womanizer, We-Vibe, etc.), as well as its own in-house brand, lingerie, and other sexy accessories to set your alone-time mood — all May long (while supplies last).
Of the importance of Masturbation May, Lovehoney's resident sexual wellness advisor, Sarah Tomchesson, says: "Despite the progress we’ve made, self-pleasure is still stigmatized and taboo in so many places." Promoting masturbation techniques and tools via sexual education is what May-sturbation month is all about, which is why Lovehoney wants to help you learn not only what sex toys you should be using, but why.
According to its research (and many scientists' research), masturbation not only feels good, but it's good for you. Studies reveal that not only can you get a serious mood boost from your rush of orgasmic hormones, but it can also help relieve stress and pain. Also important? Masturbation can actually improve your sex life. By boosting confidence, teaching you how your body reacts to certain stimuli, or trying techniques like edging, masturbation can effectively improve stamina and aid in climax control. In layman's terms: more masturbating = better orgasms.
Keep reading to find out our favorite toys from the Lovehoney Masturbation May sale that you need to add to your cart ASAP. It's time to improve your orgasms not only this month, but for years to come.
Best Suction Vibrators On Sale
This Lovehoney best-seller might be small, but its suction-mouth is strong AF (if you're familiar with Womanizer's PulseAir technology, you already know!). With an extra dollop of lubricant, its four suction intensities and fluttering patterns interact with your clit to make it a dynamite oral sex toy you're not going to want to overlook.
Chances are you are already well-informed about the TikTok-viral rose vibrator and its knee-quaking, toe-curling orgasmic bliss-giving abilities. But this new version from Fifty Shades of Grey's sex toy line boats six ultra-powerful speeds that have happy fans gushing within minutes. Yes, we said gushing.
Best Dual-Stimulating Vibrators On Sale
Fans of the Tracy's Dog OG will also love this (slightly) less expensive version from Lovehoney. With 10 suction speeds for ultimate clitoral stimulation and seven rumbling patterns to hit your G-spot, you can get the perfect blended orgasm of your dreams (for a totally budget price). Pro tip: Once you get this thing in place, it works best hands-free. Just let it get to work and do its thing. We promise you'll thank us.
Some things are just meant to go together, and that's exactly how we feel about G-spot and clitoral stimulation. This dual-stim vibrator from Womanizer uses a perfectly curved shape to hit both your pleasure spots at once to help you see stars — and in half the time as most of your other rabbit vibrators.
There's nothing sexier than handing off the controls of your incredible vibrator for an ultimate orgasm, except getting that luxury at half-price. Right now, you can get We-Vibe's ergonomic rabbit for an ultra-low price you're not going to want to overlook. We especially recommend this one for folks in long-distance relationships, seeing as you can give or receive pleasure via the We-Vibe app from anywhere in the world (with reception).
Best Clitoral Stimulators On Sale
A bullet vibrator is a standard addition to anyone's sex toy collection, and this sleek one from Tracey Cox is totally worth investing in for less than the price of a Chipotle bowl (with guac). The pleasure will last a lot longer, though.
Want a sexy secret? This discreet and whisper quiet egg distributes pleasure on the go via 11 exciting vibration intensities and patterns. We prefer to use this one while we're walking around for an extra something, something against our clit.
If you're stocked up on rose vibrators but still in the market for a spring floral vibrator, this clitoral stimulator is right on the money. Powered by a removable bullet, this waterproof flower's petals vibrate at nine speeds that will tickle your clit to perfection.
Best Sex Toy Kits On Sale
This sex toy kit has everything you could possibly need and more for a wild weekend with your honey. Experiment with orgasm torture with the kit's super-powered rabbit and G-spot vibrators, or try out cock rings and anal plugs. There's no sense left unexplored. It's well worth the $45. In fact, most people have already paid double for the best-selling kit, which is pretty much all you need to know.
Feeling lusty? This collab between Lovehoney and Womanizer is a perfect set of sensory toys you're going to want in your arsenal. The kit's contents separately retail at nearly $200, so you know grabbing it at this super-discounted price is well worth it. We personally love the aesthetics of this kit, too, so it makes a great gift for bachelorette parties, anniversaries, birthdays, and more (like, perhaps a masturbation month present?). Get yours and help your friends get theirs (wink).
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Lovehoney's online shelfs are stocked full of all kinds of sex toys that aren't on sale this month, too. Below, browse some of our full-price faves that we think are totally worth their price tag in orgasms alone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.