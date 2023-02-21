Lovehoney’s Best-Sellers Sale Has Up To 50% Off Vibrators, Lingerie, & All Your Fave Sexessories

Sex toys are pretty great to begin with, but sex toys on sale are even better. And luckily, for shoppers everywhere, an unbeatable sale is going on over at R29-fave sex toy retailer Lovehoney. Right now through March 12, you can get up to 50% off vibrators, lingerie, and sex toy accessories to help keep you warm and satisfied through the next few weeks of winter.
Even better? This sale is filled with best-sellers — the top-of-the-top customer faves in all sex toy categories across the board. When it comes to giving shoppers what they want, Lovehoney's Best-Seller Sale isn't messing around. If you're in the market for one of the best suction vibrators on the market, Lovehoney has slashed the prices of top-notch luxury vibrators like the Pro40 from Womanizer and an in-house rose vibrator that will take your pleasure to new soaring heights.
Even better? This sale is filled with best-sellers — the top-of-the-top customer faves in all sex toy categories across the board. When it comes to giving shoppers what they want, Lovehoney's Best-Seller Sale isn't messing around. If you're in the market for one of the best suction vibrators on the market, Lovehoney has slashed the prices of top-notch luxury vibrators like the Pro40 from Womanizer and an in-house rose vibrator that will take your pleasure to new soaring heights.
Advertisement
The list of best-selling and top-rated sex toys on sale doesn't stop there, though. Whether you're in the market for a rabbit vibrator, oral sex toys, or another sexessory, Lovehoney has it on sale. Since we know the retailer is chock-full of faves, we've done some of the heavy lifting and pulled the best of the best-sellers to help you get started on your shopping while supplies last. Ahead, browse our picks from the can't-miss sale, and get ready to fill your cart to the brim.
Womanizer's patented Pleasure Air Technology continues to be a best-seller for a reason: The clitoral stimulation is powerful, customizable, and doles out some pretty stellar orgasms, according to very pleased customers.
We love a couples' vibrator — and we're not the only ones. This best-selling rabbit vibrator from We-Vibe is controlled via an app that can just as easily be used from across the room as across the country for hands-free orgasms shoppers can't get enough of.
Will you accept this rose? If our shopping data is any indication, the answer is yes, yes, a thousand times yes! The viral rose suction vibrator mimics oral for a mind-blowing orgasm that's not to be missed — especially at this ultra-low price.
Advertisement
Not sure what kind of stimulation you're in the mood for? How about a little bit of everything. This 11-piece best-selling sex toy kit includes everything from an ultra-powerful rabbit vibrator to cock rings to Ben Wa balls for an adventurous weekend you won't forget.
Power is the name of the game with this supercharged wand vibrator from Lovehoney's in-house brand. Reviewers boast of long-lasting and intense orgasms they've never experienced before, even on the lowest of its seven available settings.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.