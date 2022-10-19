Spice Up Your Holidays With Lovehoney’s Sexy Advent Calendars

If you're ready to skip past the pumpkin and go straight to the holiday season, we have something to get you in the spirit — and it takes "spice" to a whole new level. Once again, the folks at Lovehoney have rolled out its highly anticipated Sex Toy Advent Calendar Collection, and this year they've outdone themselves. The online sex toy retailer has teamed up with luxury brand Womanizer to create unique Advent calendars in four different categories (for couples, for her, for him, and lingerie) filled to the brim with seductive surprises behind each door. No matter where you fall on the "naughty or nice" list, these Advent calendars add some sizzle to your cold December nights (or days, no judgment!) with incredible luxury vibrators, lingerie, BDSM accessories and much, much more. And while the couples' calendar was certainly made with opposite-sex duos in mind, all of them can be couples-compatible to best suit your relationship and gender expression. These ultra-stuffed calendars are a great way to invest in some raunchy fun and get an extra dose of satisfaction (for yourself, your partner, or a friend!) for the holidays.
Don't wait too long to pull the trigger, though; these calendars are wildly desirable. In fact, the whole sex toy Advent calendar collection sold out last year — well before the holiday season — so definitely grab your favorite while it's still in stock. Below, learn more about Lovehoney's sex toy Advent calendars to find out which one is right for you, and make your countdown to this year's holiday season extra pleasurable.
This year, Lovehoney has upped the ante with its incredible couples' sex toy calendar. Stuffed with $460-worth of goodies (including the best-selling Liberty suction vibrator from Womanizer, which is $99 alone!), it is a veritable steal at only $195. The sharable sex toys, bondage treats, and vibrators are just the beginning of what's behind every door of this sex toy Advent calendar; it is bursting with incredible options for all kinds of exploration and sensory play to heat up the longest nights of the year.
The "for her" sex toy Advent calendar is a sizzling superstar. Filled with 12 sexy surprises from ben-wa balls to blindfolds, each day is more impressive than the last. The pièce de résistance of the box, though, is the Womanizer Starlet 3, a best-selling oral sex toy, which retails at $79. This suction vibrator uses gentle air vibrations at six different intensities to simulate all the incredible sensations of oral sex — from feather-light tickling to oh-so-incredible clit-sucking. As one enthusiastic reviewer writes: "A man's tongue gets tired." But this clitoral stimulator does not.
Lovehoney knows that not all sex toys are made for vaginas. This sex toy Advent calendar has premium goods ranging from cock rings to strokers and even the Blowmotion Dual-Entrance Vibrating Male Masturbator for some extra real-feel stimulation. They'll never go back to their hand.
Clad in luxurious black and ribbon, this calendar is filled with unforgettable lingerie pieces in sheer mesh and lace. Available in sizes 4-14 (as well as a separate plus-size-specific Advent calendar), these slinky lingerie sets are a perfect treat-yourself gift for the holiday season.
If you're looking for a lower-key way to warm up, this Hot Sex Advent calendar has a titillating suggestion behind each door to help set your bedroom ablaze (no blankets needed). With actions ranging from fun and flirty to downright filthy, it's guaranteed to get your blood pumping. Plus, with 30 days of provocative activities, it's a gift that will keep giving all month long.
