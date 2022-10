Spice Up Your Holidays With Lovehoney’s Sexy Advent Calendars

If you're ready to skip past the pumpkin and go straight to the holiday season, we have something to get you in the spirit — and it takes "spice" to a whole new level. Once again, the folks athave rolled out its highly anticipated Sex Toy Advent Calendar Collection , and this year they've outdone themselves. The online sex toy retailer has teamed up with luxury brand Womanizer to create unique Advent calendars in four different categories (for couples, for her, for him, and lingerie) filled to the brim with seductive surprises behind each door. No matter where you fall on the "naughty or nice" list, these Advent calendars add some sizzle to your cold December nights (or days, no judgment!) with incredible luxury vibrators , lingerie, BDSM accessories and much, much more. And while the couples' calendar was certainly made with opposite-sex duos in mind, all of them can be couples-compatible to best suit your relationship and gender expression. These ultra-stuffed calendars are a great way to invest in some raunchy fun and get an extra dose of satisfaction (for yourself, your partner, or a friend!) for the holidays.Don't wait too long to pull the trigger, though; these calendars are wildly desirable. In fact, the whole sex toy Advent calendar collection sold out last year — well before the holiday season — so definitely grab your favorite while it's still in stock. Below, learn more about Lovehoney's sex toy Advent calendars to find out which one is right for you, and make your countdown to this year's holiday season extra pleasurable.