There are a lot of layers to this series and a handful of characters, so it may be difficult to keep who's who totally straight when first getting into the show. Luckily, the show is based on Matt Ruff's 2016 book of the same name (which draws parallels between racism in the Jim Crow era and the work of horror author H.P. Lovecraft), so thanks to the book, we already have some background on who these characters are. Here's your cheat sheet to the cast of characters in Lovecraft Country.