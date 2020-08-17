To dive into the world of HBO's Lovecraft Country is to take a leap into the unknown. So much about the series, which premiered on August 16, is an epic adventure tale shrouded in mystery — each step further into the story adding more layers of curiosity. Created by Underground's Misha Green and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, Lovecraft Country tells the story of Atticus (Jonathan Majors), a Korean War veteran in the 1950s who embarks on a road trip to the north to find his missing father. His friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) join him on his journey across's Jim Crow America, as they encounter racial — and horrifyingly supernatural — terrors.
There are a lot of layers to this series and a handful of characters, so it may be difficult to keep who's who totally straight when first getting into the show. Luckily, the show is based on Matt Ruff's 2016 book of the same name (which draws parallels between racism in the Jim Crow era and the work of horror author H.P. Lovecraft), so thanks to the book, we already have some background on who these characters are. Here's your cheat sheet to the cast of characters in Lovecraft Country.