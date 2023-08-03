The Steamiest Romance Novels Written By Black Authors

ADVERTISEMENT
Get ready to turn up the heat, because it's Thirst Week at Unbothered, and we're diving headfirst into the juiciest, steamiest romance novels by some of our favorite Black authors. If you’re anything like us, you also crave those page-turners that make your heart race, your cheeks flush, and your fingers eager to flip to the next chapter. Our roundup — perfect for #BeachReadSeason — features seven spicy gems that'll have you reaching for your icy beachside beverage to cool down.
From tales of passion that'll leave you breathless to stories of desire that'll make you weak in the knees, these authors have poured their hearts and souls into crafting love stories that'll ignite your imagination. Whether you're soaking up the sun on a sandy shore or staying cool indoors, these steamy love novels are the perfect companions to quench your thirst all summer long.
So embrace the sultry vibes of desire and let these love stories whisk you to a world where passion knows no bounds. Your summer just got a whole lot hotter, and we're here for it! Happy reading, and don't forget the sunscreen.