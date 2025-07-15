Love Island USA’s Amaya and Bryan Represent the Latine Love Story We Kinda Needed
"To some, Amaya and Bryan’s victory is a simple pop culture newsbite. But to others, it’s the healthy Latine representation we desperately need right now."
" As members of this community, it’s our job to combat the racism and prejudice within it. In order to do so, we must uplift those whose values we do align with. Amaya and Bryan’s win was exactly the ending we needed."
"On Love Island USA, Amaya and Bryan forged a bond built on cultural competency and outspokenness, two values that stand in direct opposition to Donald Trump’s government-sanctioned ethnic cleansing of the United States."