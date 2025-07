Love Island USA’s Amaya and Bryan Represent the Latine Love Story We Kinda Needed

This season of Love Island USA was plagued by scandals centering Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega , two other Latinas in the cast. Both were rightfully removed from the villa for using racial slurs in previous interviews and social media posts. Their actions are symptomatic of the pervasive racism and ignorance within the Latine diaspora. Yet when juxtaposed with the actions of Amaya and Bryan, who are best known for singing in the mirror and getting freaky in the Hideaway , we’re reminded that Latines are not a monolith. As members of this community, it’s our job to combat the racism and prejudice within it. In order to do so, we must uplift those whose values we do align with. Amaya and Bryan’s win was exactly the ending we needed.