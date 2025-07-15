Love Island USA’s Amaya and Bryan Represent the Latine Love Story We Kinda Needed

Later in the season, Bryan, a 28-year-old of Puerto Rican and Guatemalan descent, flew under the radar when he joined Casa Amor, a getaway spot where female Islanders met new connections. But in episode 26, he flipped the script. As Ace, Austin, and Zak criticized Amaya for being too verbally affectionate, leaving her in tears, Bryan spoke out. “Coming from a Hispanic household, calling someone ‘babe,’ ‘mi amor,’ ‘mi vida,’ that’s just how we talk,” he said. “You’re telling her to meet you halfway? You’ve got to meet her halfway, too.”