Louis Theroux Takes Us Inside The Manosphere — But How Do We Get Out?

All of them verbally echo the same statement, telling Theroux: we love women (aka no, no we couldn't possibly be misogynists). So where are they? Throughout the documentary, we hear from wives, girlfriends, female colleagues and mothers in small, controlled soundbites. For many of them, we see and (barely) hear from them in one scene and then never again. To Theroux’s credit, he tries for more, but is pushed back by the influencers. There's no doubt about it, the documentary needed their input, their voices and their stories. Their little involvement sums up the main aim of the manosphere though. You see, women know this is a tale as old as time: men linking love to submission so they gain and retain full control of women. The influencers are given so much airtime, at points you wonder if it’s helping or hindering their own platforms? I’ll hope for the latter because so many people need to see this documentary, they need to see inside and now outside — so we can all get out, together. As I predicted, shock didn’t consume me while watching Inside the Manosphere, but an urgency to escape and stop it did. The same urgency Bates sounded the alarm on years ago.