This Under-$8 Faux Freckle Hack Had Our Editors Looking Sun-Kissed

"I was excited to try this product since I’ve never tried one like this before and think freckles would complement my new auburn-dyed hair. I actually tried the Deep shade — which looks more auburn than dark brown — applying it over my cheeks and the bridge of my nose after adding a full face of makeup. As I took photos during the process, I learned that you actually have to work quickly with the tint, patting it in with your fingertips sooner than later, or else it’ll set into perfectly round, dark spots that do look fake. I’m also a bit of a symmetrical maniac, so the freckle placement didn’t look the most natural. However, after setting them with loose powder, I think they still looked cute.