What transpired over the next four to five months was an email chain of six college kids and all of our parents. K. never said a single thing — only her dad did. K.’s family is very wealthy. Her father is a fancy producer in L.A., and she drove a BMW. She and her mean father made girls who were paying their own way through college scrimp and struggle to pay her debt. This line in particular from one of her dad’s emails is a scream: ‘I am a very reasonable person and I am willing to forgo any legal proceedings if you and the other roommates, not including K., will agree to pay the balance of the money owed and also return K.’s portion of the security deposit. These legal matters can get so messy and can cause a horrible rift between friends and I’m sure no one wants that.’