Here’s What To Do In Los Angeles This Weekend

While much of the country is cozying up next to the fireplace, digging up their favorite soup recipes, and swapping out their warmer weather wardrobes for scarves and coats, Los Angeles will have highs in the 80s this weekend. Fall, who? This idyllic weather means it’s as good a time as any to add a slate of new activities to your cal. Grab some friends, your S.O., your pup, or whoever, and check out our seven picks for an action-packed weekend, ahead.
Take A Surfing Lesson
This could be the weekend to fulfill your lifelong dream of learning to ride a wave. There are plenty of classes and options out there, lessons are even advertised on Airbnb, but we’re partial to a morning, or afternoon, spent in Malibu at Malibu Surf Shack. Lessons start at $115, but you can also simply rent a board for $25 per hour.
Hit Up 29Rooms
29Rooms is back in L.A. as part of its 2019 tour. The experiential funhouse’s current theme is “expand your reality.” Los Angelinos can purchase tickets to experience (and snap tons of pics in) all 29 of the rooms and art installations. Fan favorites from past 29Rooms, like the '90s-tastic teen bedroom, are also back. This year features collaborations with local artists from each of the tour’s stops.
Shop At Melrose Trading Post
This iconic flea market is the perfect shopping destination for tourists and locals alike. It’s open from 9am to 5pm on Sundays and there’s a $5 admission fee, but it’s worth it for the mix of artisan goods, vintage clothes, and antique furniture.
Hike In Griffith Park
There are plenty of trails to visit in Griffith Park, including the ones you’ve seen on Instagram featuring the Hollywood sign in the background. First-timers can call the ranger’s office and stop by for a full map of the trail options. There is also plenty of info about trail lengths and difficulty online.
Los Angeles Coffee Festival
The Los Angeles Coffee Festival is this weekend — coffee lovers rejoice! Tickets start at $27 and include unlimited coffee tastings, opportunities to watch latte artists, access to a coffee art gallery, and more.
