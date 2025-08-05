I Tried Powdered Body Wash — & It’s Not What I Expected
I don’t know about you, but my shower is my oasis. I’ve gone to great lengths to curate the ultimate everything-shower lineup of products in my bathroom, from a rotating cast of hair treatments to a variety of body washes, oils, and other sensorial treats that offer a brief escape from the rest of the world.
I take squeaky-clean time very seriously. When I first reviewed LOoPHA’s body washes earlier this year, I was immediately captivated by the unique, elevated scents and the gentle-yet-thorough cleansing power. Fun fact: LOoPHA comes from the same minds behind The Ordinary, so it’s no surprise that it’s good — but in true disruptor fashion, body wash was only the beginning.
For its sophomore drop, LOoPHA has reimagined its three core scents — Broadleaf Forest, Oud + Amber, and Chalk — in a powdered formulation that’s unlike anything else I’ve ever tried. “At LOoPHA, we're constantly pushing boundaries and exploring innovative formats that incorporate fragrant playfulness that is rooted in science,” Dina Nicola, Vice President of Scientific at DECIEM, tells Refinery29. “The inspiration for our Hand + Body Powder Washes stemmed from this very ethos. We wanted to introduce a unique cleansing format that was both fun and effective, and the sprinkling application perfectly captures that playful element.”
I know what you’re thinking — because I was too: Sounds messy! And if you’re not careful, it can be. (More into that later — just don’t accidentally inhale a cloud of powder while dispensing.) As someone who loves luxurious, lush body products — the kind that feel rich on skin — I wasn’t sure what to expect from a 100% dry formula. Would it lather? Would I actually feel clean afterward? Would moisture get into the bottle and cause clumps? Your girl had questions. Lots of them.
According to the instructions, you simply need to add water to activate the powder-to-gel transformation. First, I tried dispensing the powder into my hand and massaging it under the water to work up a lather. From there, I could wash up as usual and rinse. Option two — which I ended up preferring — was sprinkling the powder onto a wet sponge or loofah (hehe) and scrunching it to generate foam. That method created more foamy goodness and felt like a more satisfying experience overall.
“We made sure these Powder Washes hit two key notes: they are effective as cleansers yet not stripping, and they create a fantastic lather to deliver on a sensorial experience — there is always something satisfying about a foamy lather to symbolize an effective cleanse,” Nicola explains. “The magic behind our Powder Washes is Sodium Carboxymethyl Starch, a superdisintegrant derived from potato starch that swells upon contact with water, allowing the surfactants to work and the fragrance to be activated.”
Another major difference I noticed between the powder and liquid versions was that the dry formulas had stronger scent projection — it filled my entire shower without being overpowering. “We also utilized innovative spray-dried technology to capture our signature scents, which means that the fragrance really comes alive the moment it mixes with water,” Nicola adds.
One of the biggest learning curves was figuring out how much product to use. With traditional body wash, I know from years of experience that a little more than a quarter-sized dollop is enough. With the powder version, I had to experiment to find the right amount for my entire bod. The LoOPHA bottle has a squeeze dispenser, and at first, I underestimated how much I’d need. After some trial and error, I learned that a generous dusting lathers up quite well — especially for a 100% sulfate-free formula.
On paper, there are some real perks to the powder wash. For one, it’s perfect for travel — even a full bottle is super lightweight, and there’s no need to worry about TSA liquid limits. Plus, after a month of testing, I still have plenty of product left. It’s hard to tell exactly how long it’ll last me, but so far, it seems like a pretty solid value for the $22 price point. Think of it as living in the future — but make it bodycare.
