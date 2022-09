The Looped Bun: A TikTok Tutorial For Every Hair Type

Having long hair doesn't make the loop as tricky as you might think. Sure, there's more to style, but hairstylist @brylkaproject knows the ultimate hack. Start by whipping your hair into a low ponytail and on the second or third loop avoid pulling your hair through entirely. Once you've created the loop, give it a slight tug to boost the shape. You should be left with some lengths underneath the loop. Split this into two sections and wrap both the left and right section around the base of the ponytail simultaneously. Once they meet at the top, tie the ends together. Hold the hair up by the hair tie, twist to create a hollow, and pass the loop through the hole. Pin into place with hair pins if you want your loop to be super sleek like TikToker @tanyasv_ , but undone is just as cute.