No one does fickle fall weather quite like runners. As soon as the weather is chilly enough to rethink that sports bra/micro running shorts combo, people scramble to figure out what'll keep their body temperature regulated without adding too much bulk. But although the calendar claims it's time to grab a jacket, you still need to stay cool and protected from the unpredictable elements (cold rain — bleh) sans too many zippers, bells, and whistles that get in the way.
Enter, the long sleeve workout shirt. To some, the thought of exercising in any shirt with sleeves sounds like a recipe for pit stains and discomfort. But many are made with sweat-wicking fabric and breathable panels that help cool you down. Still not sold? Long sleeve shirts can be layered under workout jackets, or thrown on top of your favorite eco-friendly breathable top.
So, whether you're headed outside before the crowds hit the streets, or just want some new fall workout clothes, these are the tops to score now and wear year-round.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.