This Two-In-One Dress Is Here To Rescue Your Fall Wardrobe

There's nothing quite as satisfying as finding an item you can wear multiple ways. What can we say? We're a generation that craves convenience. From phone cases that double as wallets to snow boots becoming fashion-forward footwear — basically, if it allows us to cut down on time, things we have to unnecessarily lug around, or effort in putting together an outfit in the morning, we'll likely give it a try. So when fall comes around (bless transitional weather!) and the ultimate two-in-one outfit starts making its way into our rotation again, it's safe to say we jump on it — fast. We're talking sweater dresses, more specifically, those of the long-sleeve variety.