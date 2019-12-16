These Sex Toys Are Life-Changing For People In Long-Distance Relationships

When you're in a long-distance relationship, much of your free time is spent trying to figure out small ways to feel like you're actually with your partner IRL. This may mean scheduling elaborate FaceTime or Skype "dates," trying to binge-watch the same shows together, planning visits, and of course, masturbating. So much masturbating.
Because technology is dope and ever-evolving, there are tons of sex toys that are pretty much made for people in LDRs, because they can be controlled through a smartphone app from miles away. Although you and your partner may not physically be together, with these toys and an active imagination, you can pretend.
Whether your partner is temporarily miles away at college or traveling around the globe for their job, we found the best app-connected sex toys that will help tide you over until you can actually be together again.