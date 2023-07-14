The number of people in my life hasn’t changed, but my approach to friendship has entirely. Over the course of the pandemic, I stopped chasing the connections and experiences I thought I wanted. In its place, I focused on the kind of relationships that actually met the rhythm of my life. I accepted that while I love to be around people, for every night out I need a weekend on my own to recuperate. I stopped drinking because of a medication change and realized that rather than easing social anxiety in the short term, drinking was actually making me more anxious in the long term. The combination of growing up and living through the pandemic forced me to let go of the life I thought I should have been living. As a result, I feel more connected than ever to the friends I do have, even though I see them as much as I used to (if not less).