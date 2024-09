All The Best Trends From London Fashion Week

The spring/summer 2025 shows indicated a return to the sleek and minimalist silhouettes of the ‘90s, as well as experimental cutouts and clever skin-baring designs that still feel wearable. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, London Fashion Week saw emerging designers like Karoline Vitto and Edeline Lee make their solo debuts while British heavyweights like Harris Reed, S.S. Daley and Burberry solidified their status as icons — all while presenting collections that will become instant classics.