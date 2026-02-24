The Best Haircut Trends From London Fashion Week
As we speak, London Fashion Week is coming to a close, and maybe I’m biased because I live here, but it’s the ultimate city for collecting haircut inspiration.
From Hershesons to Larry King, the fashion set flocks to the coolest salons, emerging with everything from sharp bobs to pixie cuts and everything in between.
So if the aforementioned cities haven’t offered quite enough inspiration, take a look through our London gallery. You’re bound to find something that sparks an idea.