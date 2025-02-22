London Fashion Week Street Style Will Refresh Your Approach to Transitional Dressing

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but fashion month goes. The dressed-up festivities have now arrived at London Fashion Week, with fall/winter 2025 shows running from February 20 to 24 — and so have hoards of editors, content creators, models, designers, and industry insiders equipped with their best street style looks.
The London crowd is putting their spin on some of the year’s top trends, and adapting for rainy weather when they have to. Experimental takes on capes, suiting, and bold, colorful maximalist looks are taking over the city’s streets, providing plenty of inspiration in the process. We’re taking styling tips and adding outfit ideas to our moodboard with a renewed perspective on spring dressing, and you’re going to want to do the same.
Scroll on to discover our favorite London Fashion Week Street Style looks, and keep checking back as we’ll continue to update this post throughout the event.