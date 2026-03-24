I Tried The Internet’s Favorite Luxury Blanket — It’s Worth The Hype (And 35% Off)
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I know my life didn’t begin when I got my Lola Blanket, but in many ways, it felt like it did. And you’re probably thinking, “that’s a pretty intense thing to say about a big piece of fabric,” and you would be correct. But the Lola Blanket isn’t any regular blanket; it’s the softest, cuddliest blanket I've ever tried — and I’ve tried countless, being a homebody who loves nothing more than a good nap.
Every few years, a new “status blanket” enters the cultural zeitgeist; the early 2020s were dominated by Bearaby’s chunky-knit weighted ones (which, for the record, I still love and use daily), Barefoot Dreams’ plush sherpa blankets, and Sunday Citizens’ gauzy throws. All of them are great in their own ways, but Lola Blankets play in a different league.
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To get a good feel for the brand, I opted to try the OG Large Blanket in Desert Dune, a very on-trend greige color. When I tell you that this blanket is the softest, plushest thing I’ve ever touched, I’m barely exaggerating. The texture isn’t a fleece or sherpa fabric, it’s high-quality faux fur: lightweight, fluffy, and cloudlike. It comes in four sizes — Medium (50 X 60 inches), Large (60 X 72 inches), XL (80 X 90 inches), and Baby (30 X 36 inches) — and a myriad of colorways, including solids, prints, and limited-edition collabs and seasonal drops.
At $325 for the large blanket (or $275 for the Medium, and $425 for the XL), it sits firmly in luxury territory; price included. But the cost-per-use checks out. It’s made with OEKO-TEX-certified faux fur (meaning it’s been tested for harmful substances like PFAS, BPA, toxic dyes, and heavy metals, and is safe for skin contact), and is double-sided for twice the plush softness. Unlike other blankets I’ve tried, this one has a slight amount of stretch; not so much that it feels flimsy or cheap, but rather forgiving enough to comfortably stretch out and still be completely cocooned. Perhaps best of all, the fabric doesn’t shed or pill, which is not only a win for keeping my floors fuzz-free, but keeps the blanket looking brand new, even though I’ve had mine for months.
But Lola Blankets isn’t just another cozy home brand; the company was founded by brothers Tommy and Will Higham, in memory of their mother (known by loved ones as “Lola”), who during her battle with breast cancer, discovered simple comfort in a beloved faux-fur blanket. Before she passed, she gifted each of her children a blanket of their own as a special keepsake. Lola’s memory is further amplified through Lola Blankets’ philanthropic arm, Blankets for the Brave: Every month, the brand gifts blankets to women with stage four breast cancer via the Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute. Additionally, 10% of proceeds from Lola Blankets’ Rosewater colorway directly help fund research and patient comfort programs at Huntsman.
Right now, Refinery29 readers can score 35% off their first Lola Blankets order with promo code REFINERY35. And remember: Even though warmer weather is on the horizon, cozy season is a state of mind — and one we’re gladly leaning into in 2026.
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