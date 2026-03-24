I Tried The Internet’s Favorite Luxury Blanket — It’s Worth The Hype (And 35% Off)

At $325 for the large blanket (or $275 for the Medium, and $425 for the XL), it sits firmly in luxury territory; price included. But the cost-per-use checks out. It’s made with OEKO-TEX-certified faux fur (meaning it’s been tested for harmful substances like PFAS, BPA, toxic dyes, and heavy metals, and is safe for skin contact), and is double-sided for twice the plush softness. Unlike other blankets I’ve tried, this one has a slight amount of stretch; not so much that it feels flimsy or cheap, but rather forgiving enough to comfortably stretch out and still be completely cocooned. Perhaps best of all, the fabric doesn’t shed or pill, which is not only a win for keeping my floors fuzz-free, but keeps the blanket looking brand new, even though I’ve had mine for months.