It's never too late to shake things up at night if your current sleep routine isn't working out. As a chronically alarm-dependent person, I can attest to how essential a good alarm clock can be when it comes to starting the day right. Phone alarms are effective (and lowkey traumatizing), but will ruin your sleep hygiene like no other by forcing you to stare at a screen first thing upon waking. Enter: The Loftie Clock. With its hundreds of free sleep sounds, soothingly warm nightlight, and sleek aesthetics — and its limited-time, R29 reader-exclusive discount — it's the ultimate alternative to that blaring phone alarm.
Now through August 27, R29 readers can get 20% off The Loftie Clock and a three-month free trial of Loftie+ (the brand's signature paid membership that includes a bedtime story builder) with the promo code LOFTIExR29. This insomniac, phone-dependent sleeper tested out the clock and, spoiler alert: I loved it. Keep reading to discover exactly why it's time to take advantage of this super-rare deal and get a Loftie Clock of your own.
The Loftie Clock is an alarm clock with a warm nightlight and a built-in library of meditations and soothing sleep sounds, including white noise, brown noise, pink noise, and more. These sounds are designed by sleep scientists to not only help you fall asleep faster, but also allow you to sleep more deeply. While the clock can be controlled via the app, it's not app-dependent — in fact, all changes can be made just as easily on the clock's easy-to-use interface, from adding or deleting alarms to playing one of its hundreds of sounds. All of those features are free, but if you want even more content, you can opt for the brand's subscription service, Loftie+. The biggest feature of Loftie+ is Storymaker, an AI generator that creates short, personalized bedtime stories based on your answers to specific questions. As with everything AI, it gets better with every use. Include any details you (or your child) want and the Storymaker will weave it into a tale about either a real person or your favorite fictional character. This feature was super fun to try out, and I can definitely imagine any child (or young-at-heart adult) enjoying it, too.
Before my time using The Loftie Clock, my alarm clock of choice was the Hatch Restore. And while I enjoyed that it woke you up with a virtual sunrise, a lot of its good features were locked behind a paywall. The Loftie Clock, while pricier, offers a lot more content — and the extra cost is well-justified. The Hatch also requires the app to complete most features, making it harder to keep your phone out of arm's reach. The Loftie Clock is also much sleeker-looking than The Hatch, with its black (or whichever limited-edition color you pick) top and light-up bottom. And while I prefer the wake-up alarm sounds from the Hatch, which are more musical than those offered by The Loftie Clock, the latter would still be my preference.
So, is an alarm clock ever really going to be worth over $100? In this case, most definitely. Other than the obvious aesthetic reason to get The Loftie Clock, its library of free sounds is truly unparalleled. If you've been looking to upgrade your sleep routine with a good-quality, sleek-looking clock that doesn't necessarily need an app to set up (but is there if you'd prefer it), has a wide variety of *insert color here* noise to choose from, and is guaranteed to wake you up on time, then The Loftie Clock is for you.
Since I started using the Loftie Clock, I've (thankfully) reduced my phone dependency at bedtime, which has done wonders for my sleep — and at 20% off for a limited time, you're not going to want to snooze on this deal.
