Before my time using The Loftie Clock , my alarm clock of choice was the Hatch Restore . And while I enjoyed that it woke you up with a virtual sunrise, a lot of its good features were locked behind a paywall. The Loftie Clock, while pricier, offers a lot more content — and the extra cost is well-justified. The Hatch also requires the app to complete most features, making it harder to keep your phone out of arm's reach. The Loftie Clock is also much sleeker-looking than The Hatch, with its black (or whichever limited-edition color you pick) top and light-up bottom. And while I prefer the wake-up alarm sounds from the Hatch, which are more musical than those offered by The Loftie Clock, the latter would still be my preference.