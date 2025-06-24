The Soft Life Is Over — This Summer We’re “Locking In”

Chloe admits she’s felt this at times. “I started locking in to build a life I was proud of, one where I didn’t have to work myself to total exhaustion. But I’ve experienced burnout from being too locked in,” she says, explaining this caused her to “miss out on joy, peace, and time with loved ones.” Now, Chloe makes an effort to carve out time for the things she enjoys day-to-day, as well as long-term. “I make it a goal to do at least 20 minutes of something I thoroughly enjoy every day,” she points out. “Even when my schedule is packed, I do my best to stay consistent, and lately I’ve been more intentional about making plans, taking trips, and allowing myself to feel excitement.”