Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Both of my parents have bachelor's degrees and there was an expectation that all of their kids would go to college. I was very academically driven but desperate to get out of my home state. I chose a university that was very expensive, though I did get several small scholarships. My parents paid for all of my tuition, my rent, my food and my study abroad. I had a part-time catering job that paid for any fun expenses. When I went to grad school, there was an expectation I would pay for it myself but my parents gifted me $8,000 to help with my tuition. They also helped pay my rent when I was unemployed after grad school.