"Speaking of size, not only was it big enough to fit everything I needed for the entire 14-hour flight, but it also had enough room for an emergency outfit, all my toiletries, and a pair of sneakers. (I’ve had traumatizing lost baggage situations and wanted to be prepared!) I also loved that it has an outside zipper that can be adjusted to slip over the handle of my suitcase to make the airport part of traveling a whole lot less painful. But best of all? It fit right under my seat and didn’t need to be stowed away in any unfortunate cabin overhead. My only real qualm is that it didn’t have a designated water bottle spot. But, everything else was so good that I’m willing to carry the bottle in hand." — Charlotte Lewis, Sex & Wellness Writer