Who Needs Kanye West’s Album When We Have A Surprise Lizzo & Ariana Grande Collab?

The clock is still ticking on Kanye West's much delayed new album, Jesus Is King, but, luckily, your girl Lizzo has a surprise for those looking to refresh their Friday playlists. Lizzo dropped a "Good As Hell" remix featuring Ariana Grande and it is certainly true to its name.
The 2016 single doesn't stray too far from the original, that is, until the one-minute six-second mark, when Lizzo passes the mic and the tequila to Grande. It's then that we get Grande talking about what she deserves — specifically, a man who knows her worth. "But I ain't worried now," Grande sings. "I'ma let my hair down/ He been tryin' it, but not today."
Advertisement
"The most fun," Grande tweeted after the remix dropped. "Thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix!! i love you, your energy and this record so so much."
This remix with Grande follows accusations that Lizzo ripped off her hit "Truth Hurts." Despite being two years old, "Truth Hurts" found new life on the charts (and on our playlists) as a bonus track on Lizzo's latest album Cuz I Love You. Lizzo denied the recent plagiarism allegations from songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who worked with her on a 2017 demo titled "Healthy," which includes lyrics later used on "Truth Hurts."
She did, however, acknowledge that a meme from British artist Mina Lioness played a role in the writing of the song. Mina Lioness is now credited as a writer on the track.
"The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with...not these men," Lizzo wrote on Instagram. "Period." This remix feels like an exclamation point.
Advertisement